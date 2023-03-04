Graham Potter sends ‘intensity’ warning to Chelsea stars ahead of Leeds United clash
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.
Graham Potter has warned his Chelsea side about the ‘intensity’ Leeds United play with ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash.
Leeds make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to build on last week’s win over Southampton, a victory which took them out of the bottom three. They go up against a Chelsea side in a rotten run of form, with Blues boss Potter under real pressure following a January window of heavy spending.
Chelsea head into this one on the back of six games without a win across all competitions. The Blues have consequently slipped as low as 10th place. But with a hugely talented squad, there is always the risk Chelsea could spring into form, and Leeds know they face a tough test this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Blues are taking Javi Gracia’s men just as seriously, with Potter warning his men about the ‘intensity’ the Whites play with.
“The Premier League is the best league in the world because anyone can beat anyone,” said the Chelsea boss in his pre-match press conference. “The focus is on us being positive. We’ve been fighting this week to prepare well so we can give a performance our supporters are happy with. We know Leeds, since they’ve been in the Premier League, have played with intensity. We’re aware of that. We have to perform in a good way and we’re fighting for the points.“
When the two sides met earlier this season, Leeds won 3-0 courtesy of a superb home performance, and a similar result would be a monumental boost to their survival hopes, with just one point separating them from the bottom three as things stand.