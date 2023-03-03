The Spaniard has so far elected not to disclose new injuries, or specific details regarding the status of players currently missing from the matchday squad.

Gracia was asked once more on Thursday afternoon during his customary pre-match press briefing for an update on Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Pascal Struijk – all of whom were absent for the midweek defeat by Fulham.

Softly-spoken but set in his ways, Gracia declined to answer the question with the desired response, instead re-asserting his wish not to discuss injuries in press conferences: “I know you are really concerned about injured players but don't worry, they are in the best hands to recover as best as possible.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during his first game in charge during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I don't want to give information about players, some of them I don't know with security if they are going to be ready or not. The main reason is I don't want to speak about injured players,” he said.

Gracia’s stance is unlikely to deter questions surrounding players’ fitness but compared to predecessor Jesse Marsch’s typically comprehensive injury briefings at the beginning of his press conferences, it is certainly a different approach.

As it stands, Luis Sinisterra is not expected to return to the squad this weekend, although defensive trio Cooper, Wober and Struijk could all be in contention.