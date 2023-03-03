Leeds United boss shuts down repeated question as silence remains on key press conference topic
Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia has reiterated the point that he wishes not to disclose matters relating to injured players during his press conferences
The Spaniard has so far elected not to disclose new injuries, or specific details regarding the status of players currently missing from the matchday squad.
Gracia was asked once more on Thursday afternoon during his customary pre-match press briefing for an update on Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Pascal Struijk – all of whom were absent for the midweek defeat by Fulham.
Softly-spoken but set in his ways, Gracia declined to answer the question with the desired response, instead re-asserting his wish not to discuss injuries in press conferences: “I know you are really concerned about injured players but don't worry, they are in the best hands to recover as best as possible.”
“I don't want to give information about players, some of them I don't know with security if they are going to be ready or not. The main reason is I don't want to speak about injured players,” he said.
Gracia’s stance is unlikely to deter questions surrounding players’ fitness but compared to predecessor Jesse Marsch’s typically comprehensive injury briefings at the beginning of his press conferences, it is certainly a different approach.
As it stands, Luis Sinisterra is not expected to return to the squad this weekend, although defensive trio Cooper, Wober and Struijk could all be in contention.
Youngster Archie Gray made a return to a matchday squad in midweek after a lengthy injury lay-off, but still awaits his senior debut ahead of turning 17 next week. Should Leeds welcome back a number of first-team players to the travelling group on Saturday, it is expected Gray will drop out of the 20-man selection, but will be available for the Under-21s’ fixture against Derby County next Monday.