Blues boss Graham Potter has confirmed the absence of Mount and Silva, whilst stating that defender Reece James is also a doubt for the contest with Javi Gracia’s side.

In addition to England international Mount and the Brazilian centre-back, Potter will be unable to call on World Cup winner N’Golo Kante who has only just returned to first-team training or Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has been ruled out of late.

"Thiago will be around six weeks,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference. “Mendy [is] making progress. N'Golo had his first full training session today but will need time.

Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (C) reacts after they concede their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Mason has had a problem with his lower abdomen area so he will miss the game tomorrow. Reece has tightness in his hamstring. A doubt tomorrow,” he added.

Chelsea have struggled for goals recently and will be affected by Mount’s absence in particular, while James’ potential omission from the matchday squad should affect the Blues’ chance creation on Saturday afternoon.

