Leeds United given major injury boost as international stars ruled out for Chelsea and England man doubtful
Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva and Mason Mount for Leeds United’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend
Blues boss Graham Potter has confirmed the absence of Mount and Silva, whilst stating that defender Reece James is also a doubt for the contest with Javi Gracia’s side.
In addition to England international Mount and the Brazilian centre-back, Potter will be unable to call on World Cup winner N’Golo Kante who has only just returned to first-team training or Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has been ruled out of late.
"Thiago will be around six weeks,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference. “Mendy [is] making progress. N'Golo had his first full training session today but will need time.
"Mason has had a problem with his lower abdomen area so he will miss the game tomorrow. Reece has tightness in his hamstring. A doubt tomorrow,” he added.
Chelsea have struggled for goals recently and will be affected by Mount’s absence in particular, while James’ potential omission from the matchday squad should affect the Blues’ chance creation on Saturday afternoon.
Javi Gracia, meanwhile, has chosen not to disclose Leeds’ injury problems ahead of the match as Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Max Wober face late fitness tests in order to be included in the group that travels to Stamford Bridge this weekend.