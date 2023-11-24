'Going nowhere' — Firm update drops amid Leeds United transfer speculation

Leeds United have a lot of transfer business to get stuck into in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are working on making their way back up to the Premier League after hearts shattered from last season's relegation. If they are able to secure promotion, the Whites have a much stronger chance of holding onto their key players.

Naturally, a lot of players have been linked to exits since Leeds dropped to the Championship. The man receiving the most interest right now is Archie Gray and a number of Premier League clubs have been circling.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been the front-runners in this race so far and an anticipated bid worth £50 million has been rumoured this week. However, despite the large amounts of cash reportedly on offer for such a young talent, Leeds have made it quite clear where they stand.

According to Football Insider, Daniel Farke and co see the 17-year-old as 'a huge asset' to the team and they are 'adamant he is going nowhere' in the January transfer window.

Gray's current contract is due to expire in 2025 but the report also claims there are talks underway to negotiate new terms, which include 'a big pay hike' for the rising star.

Gray has been turning a lot of heads in the top flight, as Everton and Crystal Palace have also been keeping an eye on him. Since breaking into the senior team, the midfielder has featured in all but one match across the board this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as his mature performances, his versatility has also made him a very attractive transfer target. Despite being a midfielder by trade, Gray has also operated at right-back and Leeds have won every match but one when he has been in defence.