Leeds United visit the New York Stadium this evening for tonight's 8pm kick-off against Rotherham United. Daniel Farke and his side go in search of their seventh win in eight games.

Leeds' recent form has seen the team close the gap on automatic promotion to eight points with Leicester City and Ipswich Town slipping up in weeks past. The top two's surge to the summit of the Championship table is the topic of much debate in Leeds fans' circles, debating whether the pair have the endurance to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.

United's Friday night fixture scheduling offers Leeds the chance to cut the top two's joint-eight-point lead to just five ahead of their Saturday engagements with Watford and West Bromwich Albion, respectively.

Farke welcomed five players back to team training this week, two of which returning earlier than anticipated, and a certain Djed Spence who has spent the last eight weeks out with a knee injury. He is in contention to be named on the bench this weekend.

Georginio Rutter picked up an abdominal strain on international duty with France's Under-21s and was labelled a 'major doubt' by the manager on Wednesday afternoon. He is subject to a late fitness test, which could hand Patrick Bamford a first start of the 2023/24 season.