Rotherham United vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates at New York Stadium
Leeds United visit the New York Stadium this evening for tonight's 8pm kick-off against Rotherham United. Daniel Farke and his side go in search of their seventh win in eight games.
Leeds' recent form has seen the team close the gap on automatic promotion to eight points with Leicester City and Ipswich Town slipping up in weeks past. The top two's surge to the summit of the Championship table is the topic of much debate in Leeds fans' circles, debating whether the pair have the endurance to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.
United's Friday night fixture scheduling offers Leeds the chance to cut the top two's joint-eight-point lead to just five ahead of their Saturday engagements with Watford and West Bromwich Albion, respectively.
Farke welcomed five players back to team training this week, two of which returning earlier than anticipated, and a certain Djed Spence who has spent the last eight weeks out with a knee injury. He is in contention to be named on the bench this weekend.
Georginio Rutter picked up an abdominal strain on international duty with France's Under-21s and was labelled a 'major doubt' by the manager on Wednesday afternoon. He is subject to a late fitness test, which could hand Patrick Bamford a first start of the 2023/24 season.
Match updates, build-up, team news and the all-important minute-by-minute coverage here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm in south Yorkshire.
Rotherham United vs Leeds United LIVE
Weather report
Reader, let me tell you, it is Baltic. Rotherham has a sub-zero micro-climate, tonight, if you ask me, although I'm no meteorologist.
There'll be some gloves worn in the Leeds team tonight, bet your bottom dollar on that.
Early team news
We believe Georginio Rutter has made the squad for tonight's game despite being labelled a 'major doubt' on Wednesday.
Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram returned to training this week after a hernia operation and hamstring injury, respectively, but both could find themselves restricted to a place on the bench as Daniel Farke looks to protect them from re-injury.
Welcome to the New York Stadium
We're in position in chilly Rotherham. Updates to follow. Team news in just under an hour.