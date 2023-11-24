Leeds United have a lot of player futures to consider at the end of this season.

After Leeds United learn their fate at the end of the 2023/24 season, there is the small matter of the summer transfer window to turn their attention to. If they earn promotion back up to the Premier League, they will surely enjoy a positive window of new signings to get them prepared for top flight football again.

However, staying in the Championship could result in Leeds losing even more players who do not want to play second tier football. Another thing to consider is that the Whites currently have 11 players out on loan with other clubs, and decisions on their futures will need to be made in the summer.

There are some players whose fate has already been decided, though. Cody Drameh is one man whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there is no visible future for him at Elland Road. Phil Hay recently looked at each player out on loan and confirmed that Drameh has 'no intention' of signing a new agreement with Leeds.

The defender is now set to leave the club after failing to make any sort of impact on the Whites over the years. Drameh joined the Leeds setup in 2020 from Fulham and made his senior debut a year later, but he seriously struggled to secure regular game time. He has just 10 appearances in white under his belt and only a handful of those were starts.

The right-back has been shipped out on loan three times during his time with Leeds, including to Luton Town last season. Drameh is currently at Birmingham City, who could opt to sign him permanently at the end of the season. But whether the Blues snap him up or not, Carlton Palmer believes this is a disappointing scenario for his former club.

"The 21-year-old is having a fine season with Birmingham, but he will walk away from Leeds in the summer with the club only receiving compensation and not a fee. This in my opinion will be a huge blow for the club," the ex-Leeds midfielder told Football League World.

