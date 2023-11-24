ANDY RHODES

With the final international break of 2023 out of the way, Leeds United can concentrate on maintaining their good league form. The games come thick and fast from here on in, and Daniel Farke will have to utilise the full breadth of his squad over the coming weeks.

His press conference this week revealed both positives and setbacks on the injury front, with the main talking point being that Georginio Rutter may not make the trip to South Yorkshire tonight.

Leeds would undoubtedly miss his creativity but Farke is blessed with a wealth of attacking options. Patrick Bamford would have a good opportunity to silence some critics, while Joel Piroe might grab some more of the limelight.

While Rotherham United have struggled this season, the New York Stadium isn’t the easiest place to go in the Championship. United will need to prepare themselves for a battle if they are to succeed. In the weeks leading up to Christmas the key will be to control games at a pace that can last the busy schedule. We will soon see the league table really take shape.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

It’s just like old times, isn’t it? A trip to Rotherham United that reminds us of a few battles we’ve had there in the Championship and the League Cup over the years. This one is important; we have to get straight back on the horse following the international break and we can only hope that everyone has returned fit and ready to go.

On the face of it this looks like another opportunity to gain ground on Ipswich Town who face a tough-looking trip to West Bromwich Albion tomorrow afternoon although probably not on Leicester City who will surely get back to winning ways with their home game against Watford. Rotherham, along with QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, are currently cut adrift from the rest of the pack and sit with those teams in the bottom three.

The Millers were hammered 5-0 at Watford last time out but their results have been erratic – a 2-2 home draw with Ipswich proved that. They have only won twice at the New York Stadium against Coventry City and Norwich City so it will be a disappointment if we can’t return home with all three points.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 3. KEITH INGHAM

After the last international break of the year, once again real football returns in South Yorkshire as Leeds travel there for a Friday evening game with manager-less Rotherham United. With only one defeat in their recent games, the loss at Stoke is the only blemish on Leeds' impressive record. It’s a run to be proud of and has halved the points difference between ourselves and the top two.

Daniel Farke won’t have much time with the players who have been on international duty and he made the comment that it seemed unfair that Leeds have to play before their rivals because of Sky TV. It seems likely, barring injuries, that a similar XI will start with Liam Cooper deputising for Pascal Struijk in the centre of defence. Joel Piroe and Championship fans' player-of-the-month Crysencio Summerville will be looking to get amongst the goals, although Georginio Rutter is a doubt.

It looks like a very good chance to actually win a game in a non-white kit for the first time since the last day win at Brentford in 2022. Surely, Leeds can remove this rather large ‘monkey’ from their backs. But beware, this is Leeds so it might just go wrong. I think Leeds will win by a couple of goals at least.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 3. MIKE GILL

A short trip down the M1 is next on the agenda for the Whites. With two wins out of 16 games this season, the Millers are in trouble again after narrowly missing the drop last season. Chairman Tony Stewart is in the process of selecting a manager and as could be expected, his interview list contains many experienced riders of the managerial merry go round.

This fixture is a banana skin that Leeds cannot afford to slip up on as it begins a busy period with lots of potential challenges. As well as flair and style, Daniel Farke’s men have shown professionalism this season and must be ruthless with their near neighbours. Complacency is the one fault that we haven’t seen from United this time around and this must continue on tonight at the New York Stadium.

‘New York, New York’ will be sung badly on many occasions in the next few weeks but I’m backing the Whites to start the party season in tune.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0 Leeds United 3.

NEIL GREWER

This game reminds me of Millwall earlier in the season. Leeds United will face a packed ground with an intense atmosphere playing a team who need a result in their “cup final” . For Rotherham United, this is a “free hit” – for Leeds it is a potential banana skin.

So, I expect a frantic opening 15 minutes, like Millwall, and again like Millwall, Leeds will need to stand firm and not concede early (otherwise it could be shades of Southampton!).

Leeds’ quality should ultimately shine through and hopefully they’ll come away with a positive result. Again, the question marks on team selection will revolve around the full-backs, where hopefully Junior Firpo is now up to speed after two weeks to focus on this game and Jamie Shackleton should be available to increase options.

Liam Cooper will need his experience to marshall the defence which potentially has three changes from the “ideal” four with only Joe Rodon being a preferred choice – and that is dependent upon fitness after the internationals.