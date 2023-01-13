Everyone is talking about Georginio Rutter and Leeds United amid an ‘agreed’ deal. The Whites need fresh attacking talent this winter as they look to supplement the striker position amid injury issues for Patrick Bamford this term.

Jesse Marsch’s men are currently a little too close to the relegation zone, and they are hoping the club-record signing of one of France’s next best things will kick-start their season.

We have rounded up the stats and ratings you need to get a gauge on Rutter. Let’s take a look.

Rutter stats

During his time with Rennes, Rutter made just five \senior appearances, scoring once, and he would go on to join Hoffenheim shortly after.

After five goals and an assist in 12 appearances for the B team, Rutter was called up to senior duty, making a quick impression at his new club. The striker has since scored 11 and assisted eight times in 64 appearances across all competitions. Across all senior appearances, including B sides, Rutter has scored 20 and assisted 10 in 91 appearances.

This season, he has averaged 1.8 shots and 0.7 key passes per game, putting together 2.1 dribbles, on average. He has lost the ball 1.7 times per game, and has a pass success percentage of 63.9%. Rutter has managed 0.5 tackles and 0.3 interceptions per game, and he typically commits just over one foul per game,

Rutter’s Football Manager rating

Rutter’s average Football Manager rating is 66, with his best role, as a winger, earning him a rating of 66.. His potential ceiling is a rating of 80. Flair is his stand-out attribute, rated 16, while other stand-out stats include dribbling, acceleration, pace and technique, all 15, agility (14), finishing, heading, passing, composure and bravery, which are all rated 12.

Rutter in action for Hoffenheim

Football Manager has Rutter’s sale value at £60.3million, which is significantly above his real-life value of £30million.

Rutter’s FIFA 23 rating

On FIFA 23, Rutter has a rating of 75 with a potential rating of 85. He is valued at £11million.

Skill moves and weak foot are both strengths of the striker’s on FIFA 2. Other stand-out attributes include balance (81), dribbling (80), sprint speed (78), finishing and agility (77), and attacking positioning (76).