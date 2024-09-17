Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s summer exit enjoyed his first start for Brighton over the weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georginio Rutter admits he was not in a ‘good moment’ when first stepping into the Premier League with Leeds United - but things are different second time round.

Georginio was handed a first start for new club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, having left Leeds for the south coast in a £40million move last month. The 22-year-old came up against a familiar opponent in newly-promoted Ipswich Town but was unable to work his magic and was taken off on 66 minutes, with the game ending 0-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder caught the eye of Brighton and several other top-flight teams during last season’s Championship campaign with Leeds but was part of the relegation squad, having moved to Elland Road in January 2023. The French under-21 international struggled in his new environment and was cast aside by Sam Allardyce, but insists things are different this time as he joins an exciting team with a good feeling among the squad.

"It was important for my confidence to start [vs Ipswich], I enjoyed it,” Georginio told BBC Radio Sussex. “We are disappointed with the game, but we are still unbeaten and we have to take the positives. I’m very happy. I enjoyed playing more [in front of the home crowd]. I know people speak about the price, but I just try to forget about the price and enjoy my football.

“The manager, all of the staff and all of the players know there is a bit of adaptation. It was a warm welcome when I came. When I was with Leeds, the Premier League was different. I didn't play a lot and it maybe wasn't a good moment for me. Now it's different. I want to enjoy my football and I think with confidence, I can play better. We have a good team and good atmosphere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appearance was Georginio’s third for Brighton since joining from Leeds, with the attacking midfielder coming off the bench against Manchester United and Arsenal. The French youth international was somewhat helped by an injury to Joao Pedro that allowed him to start against Ipswich and will hope to keep his place for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third round clash at home to Wolves.

Leeds were unable to fully replace Georginio in the summer market, with CEO Angus Kinnear pointing to their failure to sign a No.10 as the sole blot on an otherwise decent window. Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Emi Buendia of Aston Villa were both targeted but both remained at their respective clubs.

Loan returnee Brenden Aaronson has been the man to play centrally in recent weeks, with Wilfried Gnonto also drifting in from wide positions. Joel Piroe can also play there if needed but has struggled so far this season.