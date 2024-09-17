Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer signing has come off the bench twice for Leeds United but will hope to earn a start soon.

Paul Robinson is expecting summer signing Ao Tanaka to cement himself in the Leeds United first-team once he gets up to speed at his new club.

Tanaka was one of four late-summer arrivals at Elland Road, joining Leeds from German second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf after a £3.5m fee was agreed. The 26-year-old was a long-term target for Daniel Farke who moved to fill a key gap in central midfield following Glen Kamara’s move to Stade Rennais.

Japan international Tanaka has two appearances under his belt already and despite both coming from the bench, has made a positive early impression on supporters and teammates. Continued improvement could soon see the midfielder earn a first start and Robinson believes that will likely kick off a long run in the team.

“Tanaka has been brought in for a reason,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “It’s an area where Leeds were light in heading into the new season. If there is an injury at centre-half, we’ve seen Ethan Ampadu drop back into centre-back. Joe Rothwell has come in, and Tanaka will offer another option.

“He offers something different than Brenden Aaronson. He plays a lot deeper, has more defensive responsibilities, is a very, very well established international player, and has a great engine. He is one of the fittest players I’ve seen. There will be games when Aaronson will be deployed higher up the pitch and Tanaka comes in for his defensive capabilities. Once that happens, he’ll be difficult to dislodge.”

Even in his limited game-time, Tanaka has shown a more natural ability to progress the ball than his current competitor for a starting spot, Ilia Gruev. The former Dusseldorf man is able to offer the kind of attacking profile Farke seems keen to deploy alongside club captain Ampadu, with Kamara failing to find the net a single time last season.

It could have been that Tanaka was signed instead of Kamara last summer, with Farke revealing ahead of Saturday’s defeat against Burnley that he had been keen on the Japan international for some time.

“I tried 12 months ago to sign him, I was desperate, I followed him, he caught my eyes in the second tier,” the Leeds boss said last week. “I’m fully convinced of his qualities. Good age, tidy on the ball, good passing skills and can score goals. Out of number eight role he has scored and assisted.

“He plays the second-last pass, I really like him, we like to dominate the game and possession, are good with the ball and smart. It’s the same for him, a big challenge and honour to have this move to England - he’s desperate to play with us.”

Tanaka will hope to land that first start of the season when Leeds go to Cardiff City on Saturday. The Bluebirds are rock-bottom of the Championship and winless from their opening five games.