Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Leeds United forward was the subject of a £30m bid from Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United have rejected a £30m bid from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion for forward Georginio Rutter but the Frenchman appears in no rush to leave Elland Road based on some recent comments.

The Whites signed Rutter for a club-record fee of £35.5m back in January 2023 as he penned a five-and-a-half year contract that will run until the summer of 2028. The forward struggled during his first six months at the club as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League. He played under three managers as Jesse Marsch was sacked and replaced by Javi Gracia before the reigns were handed to Sam Allardyce for the final four fixtures of the 2022-23 campaign. However, he took the Championship by storm last season and started to look like the player the Whites smashed their transfer record for as he thrived under Daniel Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old made 51 appearances, with eight goals and 16 assists to his name - by February he had already created 20 big chances as he proved a key part of United’s forward line as Leeds reached 90 points last term. That was only enough for third spot, however, as Farke’s side were beaten in the Championship play-off final by Southampton.

And it was Rutter’s message after that defeat that hinted he was ready to go again with Leeds as he said to fans he would ‘see you soon.’ In a post on his official Instagram account, Rutter wrote: “Hello Leeds fans, A few days have passed but still as much disappointment, the objective was not achieved despite a superb season where each of us gave our maximum. Thank you for your support throughout the year see you soon. MOT”.

Speaking earlier in the campaign, Rutter’s happiness at Leeds was evident. Talking after Farke’s side came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 at Elland Road, he said: "This year is unbelievable for us. And you have to keep pushing for something special at the end. I enjoy that; it’s a great atmosphere, we’re winning a lot of games and I’m happy for everyone so you have to keep going like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t describe. The Leicester game was unbelievable. I thought about a lot of things after that game. Last year was not so good and when you have a day like this [Leicester] you forget a bit. I’m enjoying it. I’ve a good team-mate and the fans as well. It’s a good relationship with the fans.”

Leeds boss Farke is also a fan of the player, and has issued praise for him throughout the last 12 months. Given the club needed to sell academy graduate Archie Gray for £40m to Tottenham Hotspur to stay in line with profit and sustainability regulations, the Whites are unlikely to make a loss by accepting a fee below what they spent on Rutter.

Speaking about Rutter earlier this season, Farke said: “His talent and potential is outstanding, but lots of work is necessary. Sometimes chooses the harder option. We have worked on his effectiveness. Top level for goal involvement. Improve his ability to score more goals. He can be really, really special player in the future.