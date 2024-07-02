Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have reportedly rejected a sizable offer for one of their key players after selling Archie Gray to Tottenham.

Leeds United have reportedly rejected a sizable offer for one of their standout players. The Whites have already been forced to say goodbye to fans favourite and homegrown talent Archie Gray over the last 24 hours, with Tottenham snapping up the 18-year-old for a deal worth around £40million.

After failing to win promotion at the first time of asking, the Whites have found themselves in a position where they need to raise significant capital this summer to come in line with Profit and Sustainability rules. Interest in Gray was always expected, while Crysencio Summerville is also likely to be subject to a big offer at some point this summer, with Wilfried Gnonto also likely to attract interest.

But it has now emerged that Leeds have received an offer for Georginio Rutter from Premier League club Brighton. According to Leeds Live, the Seagulls have offered £30million over the last 48 hours, rejecting the offer. The 22-year-old joined Leeds on a deal worth up to £36million in 2023, and while he struggled in the Premier League, he has since found his feet in the Championship.

The 22-year-old scored six and assisted 15 times in 45 league appearances in the season just gone, missing only one league game all season, including the play-offs where he scored once in three appearances. Rutter reported for pre-season at Thorp Arch on Tuesday along with the vast majority of the other Leeds stars, with internationals the exception due to receiving extra holiday time.

Leeds will be well aware that they could yet lose the likes of Summerville and Gnonto this summer, and they won’t want to lose all three of their most dangerous attackers ahead of the new season, and if they are going to lose him, they are very unlikely to accept a loss on their investment after just 18 months. Daniel Farke’s men are most people’s favourites to win promotion in the coming season, but departures could level the playing field for other second tier clubs.

Farke has previously said of Rutter: “His talent and potential is outstanding, but lots of work is necessary. Sometimes chooses the harder option. We have worked on his effectiveness. Top level for goal involvement. Improve his ability to score more goals. He can be really, really special player in the future.“

