Gary Neville has already issued his verdict on reported Leeds United managerial target Scott Parker.

The Whites’ search for a new manager is on following the decision to move on from Sam Allardyce. Allardyce was only given a short-term contract at Elland Road, and after failing to keep the club up in the four games he spent in charge, it was decided that a new boss was needed to lead what Leeds hope will be a promotion charge next season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph say Parker is under consideration having already proved himself in the Championship, and more than once. The former Chelsea midfielder led both Bournemouth and Fulham to promotion from the Championship. Since then, he has had a forgettable and short spell at Club Brugge, but it’s clear Parker knows what it takes to win promotion.

Interestingly, Sky Sports pundit Neville has already spoken about Parker and his coaching ability amid the Leeds links.

He once said on Sky Sports: “When I was finishing off my pro license, one of the coaching educators I was working with was Roy Hodgson, and he specifically mentioned that Scott Parker was an outstanding student in the pro license cohort at the time, and that always stuck on my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad