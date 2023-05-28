Securing a third consecutive season in the top tier always felt a long shot on Sunday afternoon as Sam Allardyce’s side had to beat Tottenham Hotspur and hope Everton and Leicester City failed to take points from their respective final day clashes with Bournemouth and West Ham United.

However, the Whites were unable to play their part as they were well beaten by a Harry Kane-inspired Spurs side that eased to a 4-1 win at Elland Road to leave the home faithful to consider life back in the Championship. But it is the club’s short-term and long-term future that has been the source of intense speculation in recent weeks with much of the talk revolving around 49ers Enterprises potential takeover of the club and discussions over separate purchase fees depending on the outcome of their now unsuccessful battle against the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Sam Allardyce’s short-term contract has come to an end and the Whites are without a director of football. With so much uncertainty enveloping the club, former Leeds midfielder McAllister wants to see actions rather than words from Andrea Radrizzani with relegation now confirmed.

He told BT Sport: “It prides itself on being a one-club city and this football club does represent the entire city.

“It won’t be good for business, what it brings in commercially right across the city and having the kudos of being a Premier League side, that’s gone now. There’s been a lot of talk about takeovers and there’s been chants of sack the board. They have to act quickly now, the sale has got to be done and the new people have got to come in and get someone in there nice and early.

“If it’s going to be Sam, then tell him now, or tell him he’s not getting the job. Go and appoint someone, get a director of football and pick a direction in recruitment. Pick a style, pick a manager you think will represent this club and represent these fans, whose support is unbelievable. Have a plan, have a style of play this fanbase wants to see and the quicker they do it the better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAllister believes a need to find a new manager with a clear philosophy must be appointed in the coming weeks, no matter who holds the keys to Elland Road at the time - and he pointed to one recent Whites favourite as an indicator of what is needed from his potential successor.

“The thing is, what Bielsa did, he gave the club kudos because he had a method. Maybe the criticism of Bielsa was he was too stubborn and didn’t change his method. But he chose a direction and took the players on that pathway. They need to do it again, they need to choose somebody with that sort of stature, with that sort of belief in what they do, go with them and back them.”