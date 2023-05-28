‘Sack the board’ - Leeds United fans react to relegation from the Premier League

Leeds United have slipped out of the Premier League after losing 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season. The Whites’ three-year stint in the top flight has now come to an end.

Sam Allardyce, who was brought in for the final four games of the campaign, hasn’t managed to keep them up. Leicester City have also dropped into the Football League, with Everton surviving after a narrow 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure’s impressive strike.

A big summer lies in store for Leeds and they will be in the hunt for a new boss. They will also be looking to bolster their ranks as they aim to return at the first time of asking. In the meantime, here is a look at what their fans have been saying on social media following their relegation...

@rich_cook30 - “I am so glad that it’s now over….. the damage was done over the last two seasons and it was just the inevitable end….. wet and windy Tuesdays at Stoke it is then….. roll on the championship”

@Sharpey__69 - “The only team to lose at home today #lufc The club has been mismanaged since the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa”

@whoRwarriors - “Thank god that is over , a slow lingering death . New owners sort it out , some big calls now”

@mightywhitespod - “Knowing you’re about to get relegated doesn’t make you feel any better when you get relegated”

@SiouxBK - “Let’s sort everything out from the top down. Play our hearts out in the Championship and come back stronger for the Premiership for the 24/25 season”

@ASmyth19 - “IT’S FINALLY OVER!!”

@Hardyboy79 - “No blame on players playing in systems they got told to. No blame on SA trying to get water from the desert. We know where blame lies. Orta and @andrearadri Impossible is possible under you.”

@_jvn3_fc - “Release the team. Sack the board. Start fresh”

@jakewinderman - “After 3 years, the Premier League dream is over. Back to the Championship we go. Relegation is heartbreaking”

