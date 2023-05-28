Leeds fans outside of Elland Road after being relegated from the Premier League

The Whites were beaten 4-1 by Spurs at Elland Road this afternoon in a lacklustre display, meaning that the prediction of many fans and pundits watching on that the club would be relegated was confirmed.

Even if Sam Allardyce’s team had been able to get a win they would have been facing relegation, after Everton won 2-1 at home to Bournemouth, meaning that Leicester City will join Leeds in the Championship next season.

Boos were ringing around the ground at the final whistle and throughout the game, with derisive chants directed at the club’s ownership and a select few players.