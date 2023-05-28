Leeds United: Live as fans react to devastating relegation from Premier League after ‘shambolic’ final day loss
The Whites were beaten 4-1 by Spurs at Elland Road this afternoon in a lacklustre display, meaning that the prediction of many fans and pundits watching on that the club would be relegated was confirmed.
Even if Sam Allardyce’s team had been able to get a win they would have been facing relegation, after Everton won 2-1 at home to Bournemouth, meaning that Leicester City will join Leeds in the Championship next season.
Boos were ringing around the ground at the final whistle and throughout the game, with derisive chants directed at the club’s ownership and a select few players.
Below is all of the latest reaction to a chastening day for Leeds fans.
Live as angry Leeds fans react to relegation
Bielsa’s legacy ‘thrown away'
Many fans have been lamenting the decision to sack manager Marcelo Bielsa last season.
Club ‘deeply disappointed’ with outcome
Leeds United apologised to supporters but offered no update on the ownership picture following relegation from the Premier League.
Supporters’ Trust reacts to ‘long, frustrating and depressing season'
The Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST) released a strongly-worded statement against club chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the board of directors following the team’s relegation from the Premier League.
Team is ‘utterly shot'
‘It was going to take a miracle'
This fan said it would’ve taken a ‘miracle’ for the club to have avoided relegation - a miracle that would not have been deserved by the ‘patheti’ squad.
Player ratings
Club issues statement apologising to fans
The club has issued an official statement apologising to fans for this season’s performances but said the club is in a strong position to fight for promotion next year.
‘Sack the board’
Chants of ‘sack the board’ rang out around Elland Road during the game and at the full-time whistle.
‘Just glad the pain is over'
“Such a sad day"
Our reporter outside of the ground spoke to a number of supporters, with one saying it was “such a sad day” and another adding: “We didn’t deserve to stay up.”