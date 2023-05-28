Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United: Live as fans react to devastating relegation from Premier League after ‘shambolic’ final day loss

Leeds United fans have been left heartbroken after watching their side slip back into the Championship with a disappointing final day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th May 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:06 BST
Leeds fans outside of Elland Road after being relegated from the Premier LeagueLeeds fans outside of Elland Road after being relegated from the Premier League
Leeds fans outside of Elland Road after being relegated from the Premier League

The Whites were beaten 4-1 by Spurs at Elland Road this afternoon in a lacklustre display, meaning that the prediction of many fans and pundits watching on that the club would be relegated was confirmed.

Even if Sam Allardyce’s team had been able to get a win they would have been facing relegation, after Everton won 2-1 at home to Bournemouth, meaning that Leicester City will join Leeds in the Championship next season.

Boos were ringing around the ground at the final whistle and throughout the game, with derisive chants directed at the club’s ownership and a select few players.

Below is all of the latest reaction to a chastening day for Leeds fans.

Live as angry Leeds fans react to relegation

Show new updates
20:56 BST

Bielsa’s legacy ‘thrown away'

Many fans have been lamenting the decision to sack manager Marcelo Bielsa last season.

20:48 BST

Club ‘deeply disappointed’ with outcome

Leeds United apologised to supporters but offered no update on the ownership picture following relegation from the Premier League.

Read the full statement and story by clicking here.

20:25 BST

Supporters’ Trust reacts to ‘long, frustrating and depressing season'

The Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST) released a strongly-worded statement against club chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the board of directors following the team’s relegation from the Premier League.

Click here to read the full statement.

20:12 BST

Team is ‘utterly shot'

20:02 BST

‘It was going to take a miracle'

This fan said it would’ve taken a ‘miracle’ for the club to have avoided relegation - a miracle that would not have been deserved by the ‘patheti’ squad.

19:58 BST

Player ratings

Our chief football writer has given his player ratings for today’s performance, which you can view by clicking the link below:

Graham Smyth’s Leeds United player ratings v Tottenham as six score 3/10 and one 2

19:49 BST

Club issues statement apologising to fans

The club has issued an official statement apologising to fans for this season’s performances but said the club is in a strong position to fight for promotion next year.

19:26 BST

‘Sack the board’

Chants of ‘sack the board’ rang out around Elland Road during the game and at the full-time whistle.

19:16 BST

‘Just glad the pain is over'

19:12 BST

“Such a sad day"

Our reporter outside of the ground spoke to a number of supporters, with one saying it was “such a sad day” and another adding: “We didn’t deserve to stay up.”

