Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League with a home loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

It has been a difficult season for the Whites fanbase as their side’s demotion to the Championship was confirmed on the final game of the season.

On a day when Leeds needed to win and hope other results went their way, Leicester City won at home to West Ham while Everton beat Bournemouth to survive and to leave the Whites 19th in the table.

Despite a tough season, the support home and away has never wavered and we have picked out the best photos from Sunday’s loss as Leeds lost via two goals from Harry Kane and one each from Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura as Jack Harrison scored the only Leeds goal.

