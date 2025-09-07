'They'll probably' - What Gary Lineker has said about Leeds United

The former Barcelona and England striker has discussed a number of key topics relating to Leeds United in recent months.

He may no longer be the main presenter of the iconic Match of the Day - but England legend Gary Lineker still remains one of the most respected voices in football.

Throughout a playing career that took him from boyhood club Leicester City to Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight via Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, Lineker became a popular figure within football for his on-pitch exploits before becoming a pundit and presenter after retirement.

Now presenting ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast alongside former Premier League stars Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker is still giving his take on all things football on a weekly basis and he has delivered his verdict on several key subjects involving Leeds United in recent months as the Whites returned to the top tier of the English game.

But what has Lineker said?

What has Gary Lineker said about Leeds United new boy Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Leeds United may have experienced some disappointment during the final hours of the summer transfer window as a deal to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson fell through at a late stage.

However, it was otherwise a largely positive transfer window for the Whites as they secured ten new additions to their promotion winning squad at a combined cost of around £100 million. Boosting their attacking ranks was high on the agenda and the free transfer addition of former Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin provoked much debate.

Lineker had already had his say on the Whites striker months before his arrival at Elland Road as he gave an insight into one area of improvement for the former England international.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast earlier this year following Everton’s narrow defeat against Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Lineker said: “It’s hard to know. I suppose if you look back at his career there’s been a decent season or two. He’s got all the attributes [but], he’s not a clean finisher and that for a striker is an issue. He’s never going to be a 20/25 goals a season player even in a side that’s really attacking and has got creative players. I think in the end in football, you find your level.”

What has Gary Lineker said about Leeds United’s Premier League prospects?

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

As they do ahead of every Premier League season, Lineker and fellow The Rest is Football pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer analysed the prospects of every club in the top tier and gave their take on where they could finish in the table come the end of the campaign. Lineker’s take on Leeds may not go down too well with the Elland Road faithful.

He said: “I think they’ll probably go back down and Micah will lose his lease (after he revealed Daniel Farke rents his flat)”

What has Gary Lineker said about the Leeds United v Everton controversy?

James Tarkowski of Everton reacts following a hand ball incident during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 18, 2025 in Leeds, England. | Getty Images

There was controversy in Leeds United’s opening game of the Premier League season as Daniel Farke’s side claimed a narrow home win against Everton to mark their return to the top flight with a positive result. However, the decisive moment in the game provoked much debate as Toffees star James Tarkowski was ruled to have handled a goalbound shot, allowing Whites new boy Lukas Nmecha to convert the resulting penalty following a lengthy VAR review.

After former England striker Alan Shearer had stated the decision was harsh on the Toffees defender after he leant into the ball and kept his arm down by his side, Lineker responded: “I suppose, playing devil’s advocate here, and I agree it’s very, very harsh, if you are leaning towards the ball, the first thing that goes is your arm. I don’t disagree with you.”

