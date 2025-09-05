Leeds United handed huge international break boost as Premier League rivals suffer

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

Many of Daniel Farke's Leeds United players will remain at Thorp Arch during the current international break.

For Leeds United, the international break presents a great opportunity to bed new players in without the instant pressure of an upcoming fixture. Daniel Farke waved goodbye to a handful of first-team squad members following last week’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle but most have remained at Thorp Arch.

A lack of internationals might be seen as a negative, given it suggests Leeds have a lack of international-level talent, but it could also be a blessing in disguise. Farke has virtually two uninterrupted weeks to work with Anton Stach, Jayden Bogle, Willy Gnonto, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and more ahead of next week’s trip to Fulham.

And the same cannot be said for a lot of Leeds’ Premier League rivals, including those likely to be involved in a relegation fight. Below, the YEP takes a look at how many are missing for Wolves, West Ham, Burnley and others - including some key players for all.

International call-ups: 15 | Key absences: Jorgen Strand Larsen. Jhon Arias, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

1. 20th: Wolverhampton Wanderers

International call-ups: 15 | Key absences: Jorgen Strand Larsen. Jhon Arias, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. | AFP via Getty Images

International call-ups: 14 | Key absences: Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans

2. 19th: Aston Villa

International call-ups: 14 | Key absences: Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans | Getty Images

International call-ups: 15 | Key absences: Harry Wilson, Joachim Andersen, Alex Iwobi

3. 18th: Fulham

International call-ups: 15 | Key absences: Harry Wilson, Joachim Andersen, Alex Iwobi | Getty Images

International call-ups: 13 | Key absences: Nick Woltemade, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon

4. 17th: Newcastle United

International call-ups: 13 | Key absences: Nick Woltemade, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon | Getty Images

International call-ups: 10 | Key absences: Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes

5. 16th: West Ham

International call-ups: 10 | Key absences: Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes | Getty Images

International call-ups: 13 | Key absences: Jordan Henderson, Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard

6. 15th: Brentford

International call-ups: 13 | Key absences: Jordan Henderson, Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard | Getty Images

