For Leeds United, the international break presents a great opportunity to bed new players in without the instant pressure of an upcoming fixture. Daniel Farke waved goodbye to a handful of first-team squad members following last week’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle but most have remained at Thorp Arch.
A lack of internationals might be seen as a negative, given it suggests Leeds have a lack of international-level talent, but it could also be a blessing in disguise. Farke has virtually two uninterrupted weeks to work with Anton Stach, Jayden Bogle, Willy Gnonto, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and more ahead of next week’s trip to Fulham.
And the same cannot be said for a lot of Leeds’ Premier League rivals, including those likely to be involved in a relegation fight. Below, the YEP takes a look at how many are missing for Wolves, West Ham, Burnley and others - including some key players for all.