Leeds United are battling against history in their quest for Premier League survival - and a supercomputer has made a big Whites call in its new predicted final table and points.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are all new to this season’s Premier League and looking to buck the trend of newly-promoted teams going straight back down.

The last six teams to have gone up from the Championship were then all relegated the following season although Daniel Farke’s Whites got off to a flying start with an opening weekend 1-0 win at home to Everton.

That result, though, was followed by a 5-0 hiding at Arsenal and another tough test awaits this weekend as Leeds take on Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Ahead of the third round of games, Aceodds' supercomputer BETSiE has run its algorithm to give a new predicted final Premier League table which features a big Whites call.

The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times, taking into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.