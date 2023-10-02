Gareth Ainsworth issues QPR challenge ahead of trip to Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Ainsworth has challenged QPR to improve their attacking threat for their visit to Leeds United as their wait for a first Loftus Road win of the season was extended last weekend.

Leeds welcome QPR to Elland Road on Wednesday night looking to bounce back from their 3-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of their meeting with the Whites, QPR also lost by a 3-1 scoreline at the weekend as they were beaten at home by Coventry City. They are still to win on home soil in the Championship this term and sit inside the relegation zone with both of their victories this season coming at Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

And ahead of their clash with Leeds, Ainsworth challenged his side to be more clinical - although he did point the finger at the officials following their loss to the Sky Blues.

“I’m not stupid – a 3-1 defeat at home is not good enough. I’m sure the haters will be out there loving this one, but there’s a bit more of a story to it,” Ainsworth said after the loss to Coventry.

“But we’ve got to be better at home. We’ve got to put away the chances that we had in the first half. We were the better team in the first half and for all the world I didn’t see that coming in the second half. But we have to test their keeper more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t looked threatening enough. After all the territory and all the possession we must be better than that going forward. We didn’t take our chances and that was the story of the game, although the officials played a big part too.”