Gareth Ainsworth issues QPR challenge ahead of trip to Leeds United

Leeds United welcome QPR to Elland Road on Wednesday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Gareth Ainsworth has challenged QPR to improve their attacking threat for their visit to Leeds United as their wait for a first Loftus Road win of the season was extended last weekend.

Leeds welcome QPR to Elland Road on Wednesday night looking to bounce back from their 3-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of their meeting with the Whites, QPR also lost by a 3-1 scoreline at the weekend as they were beaten at home by Coventry City. They are still to win on home soil in the Championship this term and sit inside the relegation zone with both of their victories this season coming at Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

And ahead of their clash with Leeds, Ainsworth challenged his side to be more clinical - although he did point the finger at the officials following their loss to the Sky Blues.

“I’m not stupid – a 3-1 defeat at home is not good enough. I’m sure the haters will be out there loving this one, but there’s a bit more of a story to it,” Ainsworth said after the loss to Coventry.

“But we’ve got to be better at home. We’ve got to put away the chances that we had in the first half. We were the better team in the first half and for all the world I didn’t see that coming in the second half. But we have to test their keeper more.

“We haven’t looked threatening enough. After all the territory and all the possession we must be better than that going forward. We didn’t take our chances and that was the story of the game, although the officials played a big part too.”

Leeds take on QPR on Wednesday and are then back at Elland Road again on Saturday as they face Bristol City in their final outing before the international break.

