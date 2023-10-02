Two Leeds United stars feature in Championship Team of the Month alongside Sunderland, Leicester City & Cardiff City men - gallery
Excluding a 3-1 loss to Southampton, Leeds United enjoyed a largely-positive September
Leeds United ended their September run of Championship fixtures with a disappointing 3-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites went into the clash in some strong form having drawn two and won two of their last four fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in all of those outings.
However a 3-1 defeat on the south coast was an otherwise sour end to an impressive month as Leeds continue to find their feet under Daniel Farke.
WhoScored has produced their Championship Team of the Month for September using their ratings system, with two Leeds stars making the cut. Cardiff City, Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City & Birmingham City are also represented.