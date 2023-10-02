Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Two Leeds United stars feature in Championship Team of the Month alongside Sunderland, Leicester City & Cardiff City men - gallery

Excluding a 3-1 loss to Southampton, Leeds United enjoyed a largely-positive September

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:36 BST

Leeds United ended their September run of Championship fixtures with a disappointing 3-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites went into the clash in some strong form having drawn two and won two of their last four fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in all of those outings.

However a 3-1 defeat on the south coast was an otherwise sour end to an impressive month as Leeds continue to find their feet under Daniel Farke.

WhoScored has produced their Championship Team of the Month for September using their ratings system, with two Leeds stars making the cut. Cardiff City, Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City & Birmingham City are also represented.

Played in four of Cardiff’s September Championship fixtures, keeping three clean sheets as the Bluebirds won all matches he featured in.

Played in four of Cardiff’s September Championship fixtures, keeping three clean sheets as the Bluebirds won all matches he featured in.

Another key part of an impressive September for Cardiff, capped with a goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Rotherham.

Another key part of an impressive September for Cardiff, capped with a goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Rotherham.

Played in all five Championship games for Cardiff last month, as the Bluebirds earned 12 points from five matches. Also scored in the win over Coventry.

Played in all five Championship games for Cardiff last month, as the Bluebirds earned 12 points from five matches. Also scored in the win over Coventry.

Sunderland won four of five games in September, with Ballard playing every minute. He scored in two of those matches alongside some solid defensive displays.

Sunderland won four of five games in September, with Ballard playing every minute. He scored in two of those matches alongside some solid defensive displays.

