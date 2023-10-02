Leeds United ended their September run of Championship fixtures with a disappointing 3-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites went into the clash in some strong form having drawn two and won two of their last four fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in all of those outings.

However a 3-1 defeat on the south coast was an otherwise sour end to an impressive month as Leeds continue to find their feet under Daniel Farke.

WhoScored has produced their Championship Team of the Month for September using their ratings system, with two Leeds stars making the cut. Cardiff City, Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City & Birmingham City are also represented.

1 . GK: Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City) - 7.4 Played in four of Cardiff’s September Championship fixtures, keeping three clean sheets as the Bluebirds won all matches he featured in. Photo Sales

2 . DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 7.5 Another key part of an impressive September for Cardiff, capped with a goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Rotherham. Photo Sales

3 . DEF: Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) - 7.4 Played in all five Championship games for Cardiff last month, as the Bluebirds earned 12 points from five matches. Also scored in the win over Coventry. Photo Sales