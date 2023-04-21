Leeds United take on Fulham on Saturday aiming to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats at Elland Road.

It has been a tough period for the Whites and new coach Javi Gracia as a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 loss to Liverpool in a double blow to their survival hopes.

Marco Silva’s side handed Leeds a boost last weekend as they won 3-1 at Everton, with that victory ending a run of five-straight defeats for the London club.

Both sides have a handful of injury concerns ahead of the game, which kicks off at 12.30pm, and we have rounded up who is out for each side tomorrow.

Leeds team news

Leeds could welcome Max Wober and Patrick Bamford back against Fulham but their involvement is unclear as things stands. Bamford missed the loss to Liverpool with a calf issue while Wober has been out since picking up an injury during the international break with Austria.

“What I can say about Max, as everybody knows when he was available he played as a centre-back playing with Robin in the middle and he had very good performances,” said Gracia on Thursday.

“He was injured the last two weeks, for the last game he was available but he only trained one or two days and I think now he’s in a better condition to help the team. We’ll decide about the players for the next game.”

On Bamford’s involvement, Gracia added: “We have to wait until the end [of the week] - he is training but in this moment I don’t know if he will be ready.”

Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are unlikely to feature as they recover from injury. Adams has underwent surgery on a hamstring problem and has yet to be given a return date while Dallas is likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

Willy Gnonto “is ready” to start if called upon while Adam Forshaw made his return from injury on Monday night as he came off the bench against Liverpool.

Fulham team news

Dan James is ruled out for Fulham as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club. Aleksandr Mitrovic continues to serve his eight-game suspension after being hit with the hefty ban for putting his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh in an FA Cup defeat to Manchester United last month while Lavyin Kurzawa remains out.

Neeskens Kebano is set to return to the Fulham squad for the first time since October when Leeds travel to Craven Cottage.