Neeskens Kebano is set to return to the Fulham squad for the first time since October when Leeds United travel to Craven Cottage tomorrow.

The winger, who has three assists in 12 Premier League appearances this term, has not featured since a 0-0 draw with Everton in the autumn due to an ankle injury.

However, manager Marco Silva has revealed ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Whites that the player will be involved in the league meeting in West London.

Silva said: “Good news for Kebano. It’s good to see him work well and train well. He can be involved in the squad list for tomorrow.”

Dan James is ineligible to play against his parent club. The Welshman scored last weekend as Fulham beat Leeds’ relegation rivals Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Aleksandr Mitrovic continues to serve his eight-game suspension for an altercation with referee Chris Kavanagh in an FA Cup defeat to Manchester United last month while Lavyin Kurzawa remains out.

Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson admits it is a “killer” that James will not be able to feature for Fulham on Saturday.

“It’s a killer for DJ,” Wilson told FFCtv. “He deserved his goal against Everton [because of] his work off the ball, getting us up the pitch, and his runs in behind giving us a great platform to build from.

“He showed his pace and movement in behind [for his goal] and when it fell on his left foot, it was a great finish. I’m sure whoever comes in for him will be looking to put in a great performance.”

Leeds have been without Max Wober in recent games with Javi Gracia revealing on Thursday the player was progressing well but was unable to put a specific date on his return.

Patrick Bamford’s involvement is also unclear after he missed Monday’s defeat against Liverpool. Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are unlikely to feature as they recover from injury.