Champions, centurions and Napoli links: What happened to the 11 Leeds United players who left last summer

Leeds United bid farewell to a number of players young and old last summer. The YEP takes a look at what has happened to those who sought moves elsewhere after their time at Elland Road came to an end.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 27th May 2023, 13:22 BST

The summer of 2022 saw Leeds reinvest heavily in the transfer market following the sales of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips. Ultimately, the Whites’ summer buys haven’t all been roaring successes and many of the players who were jettisoned to make room have gone on to enjoy fruitful seasons – at various levels – further afield.

Despite featuring infrequently for the Premier League champions, Kalvin Phillips has achieved the goal of getting his hands on silverware since his £42m switch last summer. Look at that grin. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City

Despite featuring infrequently for the Premier League champions, Kalvin Phillips has achieved the goal of getting his hands on silverware since his £42m switch last summer. Look at that grin. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Leeds' attacking talisman of 2020/21 and 2021/22 joined Catalan giants Barcelona in a big money transfer last summer. Despite criticism during the early part of the season, the Brazilian has come to be regarded as one of Xavi Hernandez's most relied upon players. In his first season at Camp Nou, the 26-year-old also became a Spanish champion. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

2. Raphinha: Barcelona

Leeds' attacking talisman of 2020/21 and 2021/22 joined Catalan giants Barcelona in a big money transfer last summer. Despite criticism during the early part of the season, the Brazilian has come to be regarded as one of Xavi Hernandez's most relied upon players. In his first season at Camp Nou, the 26-year-old also became a Spanish champion. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros

Leif Davis secured promotion from League One with Ipswich during 2022/23, playing an integral role for Kieran McKenna's side who went on to score 101 goals in the third tier. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

3. Leif Davis: Ipswich Town

Leif Davis secured promotion from League One with Ipswich during 2022/23, playing an integral role for Kieran McKenna's side who went on to score 101 goals in the third tier. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen

Once regarded a top prospect at Elland Road, Edmondson joined the Cumbrians on a permanent deal last summer and currently finds himself in the League Two play-off final. The 22-year-old has scored four times in 25 league appearaces this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Ryan Edmondson: Carlisle United

Once regarded a top prospect at Elland Road, Edmondson joined the Cumbrians on a permanent deal last summer and currently finds himself in the League Two play-off final. The 22-year-old has scored four times in 25 league appearaces this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

