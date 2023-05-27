2 . Raphinha: Barcelona

Leeds' attacking talisman of 2020/21 and 2021/22 joined Catalan giants Barcelona in a big money transfer last summer. Despite criticism during the early part of the season, the Brazilian has come to be regarded as one of Xavi Hernandez's most relied upon players. In his first season at Camp Nou, the 26-year-old also became a Spanish champion. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros