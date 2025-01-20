Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke was asked about his former player following Leeds United's weekend win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United could be boosted by a fresh update regarding Emi Buendia, amid reports of the Aston Villa man’s January preference amid links to South America.

Buendia’s name continues to dominate transfer talk surrounding Leeds, with a creative No.10 the one position CEO Angus Kinnear admitted to missing out on over the summer. The Argentinian was one of several Premier League targets in that role but Aston Villa quickly made clear he was not available.

Their stance looks to have changed following comments from manager Unai Emery that he would not block a move if Buendia wanted more than the 294 minutes he has earned so far this season. “For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and be comfortable playing again in the starting XI,” the Villa boss said.

Argentinian giants River Plate have recently been linked with interest in the playmaker and an approach from them could prove tempting, given they can offer-top flight football and a return to his home country. But according to South American AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Buendia’s ‘goal’ is to stay in Europe.

Burgos reports that representatives of Buendia’s agency - which is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina - are in London to work on their client’s immediate future, with a move away from Villa Park possible. He adds that despite reports of interest, River Plate are yet to approach Villa, although they have contacted the player’s entourage.

At present, River Plate are the only club thought to have made contact over Buendia this month, with no suggestion Leeds have reignited summer interest. Elland Road chiefs maintain they expect a quiet month but while Farke has mostly echoed that sentiment, two things could encourage them to act.

The first is a major injury to one of his current crop, and Leeds will now assess first-choice No.10 Brenden Aaronson after he hobbled off during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Secondly, an opportunity to significantly improve the squad’s overall quality will be assessed, something few would argue Buendia can do instantly.

“I never comment about players under contract for other teams,” Farke said on Sunday in response to a question about Buendia. “I wouldn't expect another manager to make a comment about my players. If he's not in a white shirt or a yellow shirt we don't speak about them. We just speak about business when it's done. I think he just spoke in general about this, the door is perhaps open.

“I've also read the comments because I'm interested in football and also the Premier League. I think he just spoke in general and he has not said the door is open for Leeds United, he's said it's open for a loan. Obviously I've worked with Emi Buendia in former years, he was one of my best players, I really rate him but I don't comment on the situation of a player right now playing for a different side.”