Leeds United reclaimed top spot with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road and left their rivals in a far more uncomfortable realm.

'Sheffield United, we're top of the league,' was the song at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as they beat a dismal Norwich City to leapfrog Leeds United.

The Blades were the beneficiaries of gifts from Norwich, who repeatedly gave the ball away in and around their area. That's how the hosts got their first goal. The second came from the penalty spot after the clumsiest of needless challenges. Norwich completed the favour for Chris Wilder and co by offering next to nothing going forward. As Blades filed out of the ground, minds were quickly turning to Sunday's game at Elland Road. "All Wednesday aren't we for tomorrow," said one to his pal at the tram stop. There was hope that their bitter city rivals could do them a solid and beat Leeds. There just wasn't any expectation or trust. "Think they'll get beat four or five,” came the pal’s reply.

When Leeds United went back to the top of the Championship with their win at Stoke City on Boxing Day they began to breathe rarefield air and left the uncomfortable realm of requiring favours from others. Simply by doing their job Leeds can get where they need to go and leave the Blades, Burnley and the Black Cats battling it out for second, third and fourth, and looking to others for a bit of help.

The chasing pack were howling in anguish as they watched on Sky or ITV when with just three minutes played Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle gave Leeds a leg up. He came sliding out to gather a pass intended for Brenden Aaronson, spilled it to the feet of Manor Solomon and the winger did not look a gift horse in the mouth.

A 1-0 lead tends to spell the end for opposition sides at Elland Road but Sheffield Wednesday showed that they had more about them than most over the course of the next 85 minutes. They would have levelled too, had it not been for a well-placed Ao Tanaka. A lack of communication as a cross floated over to the back post gave Jayden Bogle no choice but to head behind for a corner. That corner led to another and Illan Meslier got nowhere near it amid claims of an attacking handball, giving Josh Windass a golden chance to level only for Tanaka to block.

Sam Byram had to do his job at both ends, popping up in the Owls box to send in a low cross that was deflected just over and making a huge sliding challenge in the Leeds box that had to be impeccably timed.

The early goal had made for a far more open game than Elland Road has been accustomed to this season and there was an unusual amount of space for the Owls to explore. Barry Bannan played Windass right through the middle until Ampadu appeared with a perfect last-ditch tackle.

With several decisions going against them, including a blatant and yet unpunished Windass handball, Leeds looked ruffled and the Owls looked to worsen the mood by having a real go. Yan Valery's shot into the side netting failed to trouble Meslier and Ampadu headed clear a pair of Shea Charles deliveries. It might not have amounted to much but it was considerably more than others have even tried to muster in similar scenarios this season.

Leeds, and in particular Daniel James, responded. His cross found Joel Piroe for a volley that was deflected over, then the winger twice went himself with a low effort for the far corner and a drilled shot across the face of goal. Beadle got down well to both.

After the break James re-engaged Beadle in their own personal duel with a curling cross-cum-shot from distance that the keeper palmed wide.

Leeds were more in charge, restricting Wednesday's possession and chances to do much when they had the ball, but Djeidi Gassama broke free to test Meslier from distance with a fierce effort.

The slender nature of the lead made Elland Road restless and reactive. There was audible angst as Aaronson passed the ball backwards into his own half, even if it allowed Leeds to retain possession, build from the back again and keep Wednesday under control. Daniel Farke insists that his team should 'prepare' their attacks in a way that gives them what he feels is the best chance to exploit the opposition, available space and at the same time keep their shape in order to smother potential counter attacks. Elland Road insists on attacking football, urgency and excitement.

Before the end both Farke and Elland Road got what they wanted. His introduction of Largie Ramazani was particularly pivotal, because the winger popped up centrally to scrap for the ball, get it under his control and then swivel to blast it beyond the dive of Beadle. An arm wrestle that swung Leeds way in the third minute was finally won in the 88th with that goal. And stoppage time made it all the more convincing. Ramazani shot sweetly again from just outside the box and Tanaka, back to goal, reacted with instinctive brilliance, jumping and flicking the ball past Beadle for a 3-0 lead. That was Leeds doing the job themselves and rendering Beadle's early favour meaningless.

Possessing match-changing quality, on the pitch and on the bench is one of the things that sets Leeds apart from the vast majority of their Championship rivals this season. Sheffield United, though, have set out to sign five in the January transfer window in an attempt to more closely match the Whites' strength in depth. Leeds have a chance to do the job off the pitch as well as on it by strengthening Farke's hand even further. This squad needed no one's help to reach the Championship summit and they might very well stay there as they are, but adding a player like Emi Buendia to their number would make the job of saying 'we're Leeds United we're top of the league' that bit easier, with no favours required from anyone or anywhere else.