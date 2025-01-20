Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Solomon got the first of three goals on Sunday as Leeds United dispatched Sheffield Wednesday.

Manor Solomon was happy to help his Leeds United side claim all three points against Sheffield Wednesday despite not being at their best overall.

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship with Sunday’s 3-0 Yorkshire derby win, with Solomon opening the scoring inside three minutes. The winger was quick to follow up on James Beadle’s fumble before smashing the ball between two defenders, an early boost which was hoped to kickstart a comfortable afternoon.

But Wednesday gave as good as they got and Leeds were on the back foot for a significant portion of the game, relying on a battling defensive unit to keep a clean sheet. Largie Ramazani’s introduction swung the game back in their favour, however, with the winger rifling home a brilliant finish on 88 minutes before seeing his volley flicked in by Ao Tanaka.

Solomon’s Wednesday verdict

“It's a good day,” Solomon told LUTV. “Before the game our goal was to win and bring three points home. I'm happy we did it and I could contribute with a goal. I'm pleased with the finish.

“I thought afterwards the game would open up a bit but to be fair, Sheffield Wednesday had a great game. They are a really good side so we are happy with the result and performance. I can't say it was our best performance this season, especially at home, but the most important thing is we took the three points.”

Leeds kicked off in second place on Sunday, having seen Sheffield United go top with a 2-0 win at home to Norwich City a day earlier. Sunderland and Burnley had shared a point each on Friday evening, tightening things up at the top.

Farke’s men knew exactly where they stood as Wednesday arrived at Elland Road, with victory needed to send them back on top while dropped points would only encourage those around them. But that outside pressure didn’t make its way into the squad.

Leeds promotion pressure

“I don't think [Sheffield United winning on Saturday] adds extra pressure on us,” Solomon said. “It doesn't matter what our opponents do, if they win or draw. Any game we want to win. If Sheffield [United] didn't win their game, we had to win anyway so it doesn't matter for us. We want to come in each and every game to win it, especially here at Elland Road in front of our fans. For me, it doesn't matter.”

Leeds now have just two full days to rest up before Norwich come to Elland Road on Wednesday evening, a second consecutive home game and another opportunity to get three points on the board. Solomon is certainly playing well enough to start again midweek and the on-loan Tottenham man is already looking forward to a night under the lights in LS11.

“We have a few days to recover and to be ready for Norwich,” he added. “It's going to be another difficult game against a really good side. We get to play at Elland Road again so we want another three points.

“I'm enjoying myself, I feel like I'm Manor again, getting my confidence, sharpness and fitness back. I just want to get better and help Leeds achieve their goals. I'm looking forward to what's coming.”