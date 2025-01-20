Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Ampadu knows promotion is by no means a foregone conclusion with focus inside the Leeds United squad quickly turning to Wednesday’s game against Norwich City.

Ampadu led his side to an impressive 3-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, with Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka ensuring all three points remained in West Yorkshire. The 85-minute spell between goals one and two was far from comfortable for Daniel Farke’s men but their quality shone through eventually with impact from the bench and two excellent finishes.

Victory saw Leeds return to the Championship’s summit, pulling a point clear of second-placed Sheffield United and, more importantly, three clear of Burnley in third. But there are still 19 games to play and 57 points up for grabs, with Ampadu under no illusion about what his side still have to do.

"It was fun and enjoyable," Ampadu told Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s win. "We know what derbies are like. We knew it was going to be big for the fans. We wanted to get our good run going here. Three crucial points and that's all that matters.

"It's what you want. You want to be fighting for promotion - and want to be fighting to win a league. We know it's nowhere near done yet, and there's still going to be ups and downs, but we have got to keep focused. I don't want to do clichés, but we have got to focus on Wednesday now.”

Farke’s ‘Welsh wall’ returns

Injury to Pascal Struijk saw Ampadu come in at centre-back, not much less than a year after he dropped into the defensive unit following a season-ending injury for the Dutchman. Farke’s vice captain is currently out for three weeks but there is a concern that could be three months if tendon issues are discovered.

Leeds will ‘stay awake’ in the market and could move for defensive reinforcements if Struijk’s absence is extended, but Ampadu showed over a long period last season he is comfortable at the back. The 24-year-old and Joe Rodon kept another clean sheet upon reuniting to form what Farke described as his ‘Welsh wall’.

The quality and depth of availability in midfield - Joe Rothwell and Tanaka were outstanding once again - could see Ampadu re-adopt a more defensive role up until summer. But the Whites captain is more than happy to fill whatever gap is needed, particularly after sitting out a large chunk of the season through injury.

"I said for a long time that I'm happy to help the team any way I can, whether that's as a defender like today, then so be it,” he added. “Who knows what it will be on Wednesday. I'm just happy to play football. I'm enjoying it and coming back from injury. As long as we can keep winning, that's the main thing that matters.”