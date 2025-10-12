Statement as former Leeds United boss is sacked after four months with new club

A former Leeds United boss has been sacked after just four months at his new club.

A promotion-winning former Leeds United boss has been sacked by his new club after just four months at the helm.

Simon Grayson was appointed as new head coach of National League side Hartlepool United in June and the 55-year-old’s tenure began with three wins and a draw from the team’s first four games.

Hartlepool, though, have since bagged just one victory from their last 11 games and the club have now taken the decision to remove Grayson as boss.

A statement from the club read: “Hartlepool United Football Club has today parted company with manager Simon Grayson.

“Following discussions yesterday evening and a board meeting this morning, it became clear that expectations with performances and results have not been met.

“Short of the required standard”

“Obtaining one win in the last 11 games falls short of the required standard; therefore, the Board of Directors have collectively made the extremely difficult decision to relieve Simon of his duties.

“The Board wishes to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

“Nicky Featherstone, aided by Elliott Dickman and Adam Smith, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s FA Cup Replay at home to Gainsborough Trinity.”

