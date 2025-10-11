Bookies predict final Premier League table: Where Leeds United, Sunderland, West Ham, Nottingham Forest finish

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Oct 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 16:47 BST

A look at where the bookmakers currently think Leeds United will finish.

Leeds United sit four points clear of the relegation zone at the October international break - and the bookies have had their say on where they think the Whites will now finish.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites suffered a third defeat of the new Premier League season in their last game before the international break as Tottenham Hotspur left Elland Road with a 2-1 success.

The defeat saw Leeds drop down to 15th place but Farke’s side are still four points ahead of the dropzone which is currently occupied by Wolves, West Ham and next opponents Burnley.

The Whites are also above Nottingham Forest and Brentford but below fellow new boys Sunderland who are riding high in ninth place.

As the Premier League season pauses for the international break, the bookies have had their say on how they think the final will table will now look based on the latest relegation odds.

Here is the full new rundown from top to bottom.

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

1. 1st: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1500-1. | John Walton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1500-1.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1500-1. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 250-1 (with seven firms)

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with seven firms) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 250-1 (with one firm)

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with one firm) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 80-1.

6. 6th: Bournemouth

Relegation odds: 80-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
