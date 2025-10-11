Leeds United sit four points clear of the relegation zone at the October international break - and the bookies have had their say on where they think the Whites will now finish.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites suffered a third defeat of the new Premier League season in their last game before the international break as Tottenham Hotspur left Elland Road with a 2-1 success.

The defeat saw Leeds drop down to 15th place but Farke’s side are still four points ahead of the dropzone which is currently occupied by Wolves, West Ham and next opponents Burnley.

The Whites are also above Nottingham Forest and Brentford but below fellow new boys Sunderland who are riding high in ninth place.

As the Premier League season pauses for the international break, the bookies have had their say on how they think the final will table will now look based on the latest relegation odds.