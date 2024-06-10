Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is now in charge of Canada and took in his second game on Sunday night.

Marsch was appointed the new head coach of the Canada national side in May but last week’s first game in charge ended in a heavy defeat as his team were hammered 4-0 by the Netherlands in a Rotterdam friendly.

A second friendly on Sunday evening looked even harder as Canada took on France but Marsch’s side shut out Kylian Mbappe and co to leave Bordeaux with a goalless draw.

Mbappe was named on the bench but came on with 16 minutes left. France had 13 shots at goal compared to seven from Canada who failed to muster an effort on target but a French side that featured the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Eduardo Camavinga were unable to find a way through.