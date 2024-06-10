Kylian Mbappe encounters Leeds United-shaped problem as ex-Whites man bites back
Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch’s second game in charge of new team Canada proved rather better than his first as his new team thwarted giants.
Marsch was appointed the new head coach of the Canada national side in May but last week’s first game in charge ended in a heavy defeat as his team were hammered 4-0 by the Netherlands in a Rotterdam friendly.
A second friendly on Sunday evening looked even harder as Canada took on France but Marsch’s side shut out Kylian Mbappe and co to leave Bordeaux with a goalless draw.
Mbappe was named on the bench but came on with 16 minutes left. France had 13 shots at goal compared to seven from Canada who failed to muster an effort on target but a French side that featured the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Eduardo Camavinga were unable to find a way through.
The friendly marked France’s last game before the Euros and Canada’s final warm up match before the Copa America.
