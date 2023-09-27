The latest news from Leeds United as a former Sunderland star makes a bold promotion prediction and a ‘big bid’ for a Celtic midfielder is revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don Goodman has described Leeds United striker Joel Piroe as ‘too good for the Championship’ and admitted he will be ‘really shocked’ if Daniel Farke’s side aren’t challenging for a return to the Premier League.

After making a slow start to the new season by collecting just two points from their opening three games, the Whites have hit a fine run of form as Saturday’s impressive 3-0 home win against Watford made is six games unbeaten and secured a third consecutive clean sheet.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result also lifted Farke’s men into the Championship play-off places ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s visit to a Southampton side that have struggled to adapt to life in the second tier following their own relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Goodman praised Farke’s attitude during what could be viewed as a challenging first summer in charge at Elland Road and believes the attacking threat he possesses within his squad will see the Whites pushing for promotion throughout the second half of the season.

The former Wolves and Sunderland striker said: “Yes I think so (when asked if he’d be surprised if Leeds were not challenging for promotion), in those forward areas we’re starting to see genuine Championship quality.

“Quality that’s probably too good for the Championship in Joel Piroe. I’m glad that Georginio Rutter has found his feet and found his confidence, throw into the mix (Wilfried) Gnonto and more behind that as well, their options are brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, it was a really, really unsettled pre-season with all the comings and goings, contract clauses, and who was going to be there when the transfer window shut - very, very difficult for Daniel Farke, and he kept his counsel. I was really impressed with the way he handled himself, and he backed himself knowing that it was only a matter of time before everything started to click into gear.

“You look at it now, and you see a team that, again like Leicester, you’d be really shocked it if they’re not up there challenging for the top two, and at the absolute minimum, top six.”

Whites made ‘big bid’ for highly-rated Celtic star

Celtic legend Peter Grant has suggested Leeds United made ‘a big bid’ for Denmark Under-21 international Matt O’Riley during the summer transfer window.

Matt O’Riley celebrates making it 2-0 against Livingston

The former Fulham and Milton Keynes Dons midfielder joined the Scottish Premiership champions during the January 2022 transfer window and set the tone for an impressive stay with Celtic by marking his debut with a 2-1 away win at Hearts before grabbing his first goal for the club in a 3-2 win at Aberdeen just weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Riley has become a two-time Premiership title winner and also helped his side lift the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup as part of a historic treble last season. However, several clubs were linked with moves for the 22-year-old during the summer and Grant, who made over 360 appearances for the Hoops during a 15-year stay with the club, has revealed Leeds were one possible suitor.

Speaking to Go Radio when asked about the future of O’Riley’s Celtic team-mate Reo Hatate, he said: “Just perform and if you perform, take a leaf out of Matt O’Riley’s book, for instance.