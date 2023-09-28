As Leeds United continue to put distance between themselves and the foggy headedness of a relegation hangover, Southampton are struggling to shake it.

Daniel Farke has spoken on a number of occasions of the lingering effects of a drop from one division into another and how normal that is. The hangover symptoms for Leeds included a burning desire to exit Elland Road at the earliest possible opportunity with an exodus of talent that admittedly was not all bad news. A number of those who left were players Leeds had no real intention of convincing to stay but there were some painful departures too. Relegation opened a pandora's box of contract clauses and it was a head spinning window until its very final hours.

This season began with Leeds still coming to terms with the ins and outs and grappling with their final squad build and that was reflected in Farke's bench, both in terms of the experience and the number of players he had to choose from.

Almost two months on from the start of the campaign, things are very different. The squad is settled, the bench is packed with options and if the current injury situation continues to clear up then picking just nine will be a headache in itself, one of the good kind at least. Farke's plan is working on the pitch, Leeds are unbeaten in six and playing some really lovely stuff.

It all contrasts very starkly with the picture on the south coast, where Southampton appear to remain in a fugue state on the pitch.

"It's not a quick fix at the club," said boss Russell Martin after the latest of four straight defeats.

"It's been a tough year, 18 months and there has been a huge hangover from that. Probably bigger than we thought, but we will continue to be all in and give everything that we have got to give the fans a team to be proud of.

"We are going through a really tough period at the minute, maybe more than ever, but I understand the frustration. We have to keep working. It's as simple as that."

IN FORM - Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter are part of a Leeds United attack that could present Southampton with their perfect storm on the south coast. Pic: Getty

Martin's hangover cure sounds similar to Farke's. The German recently cited hard work as the only solution for post-relegation confidence issues and the effort that has gone in at Thorp Arch appears to be paying off in a big way. From back to front there is a swagger returning to Leeds United's play.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is coming for crosses and dealing with them in a manner that suggests his late-season Premier League crisis has been put long behind him. Pascal Struijk, who at times last season looked like the club had broken him, is passing the ball with a crispness that puts his side on the front foot. A player demanding possession as often as he does right now is evidence of a mental robustness that could not be so easily seen when Leeds were spiralling out of control under various managers last term.

In midfield Leeds are making life onerous for the opposition and up front they are running rampant whenever there's a hint of space to play in.

Six other Championship clubs have outscored the Whites so far but can any of them truly boast a group of attackers with the talent and potential that Farke has at his disposal right now? Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James, Jaidon Anthony, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe are the footballing equivalent of the morning after a heavy one. Ipswich, Millwall and Watford all suffered defensive headaches for which there was no cure, up against Leeds and their front line.

They go to Southampton - the leakiest side in the division - on Saturday in form, full of confidence and with every intention of worsening the Saints' woes.

The four games that Martin's men have lost in the lead up to this one will have Rutter and co licking their lips. Saints have been guilty of giving away possession through lackadaisical passing and basic errors as they play out from the back. They have been caught out of shape as the opposition seizes the ball and against Middlesbrough were desperately lucky not to concede twice more than they did, through late counter attacks.

"Midfielder Will Smallbone told us last week that it seems like Saints are getting punished for most if not all of their mistakes," said Alfie House of the Daily Echo.

"He’s not completely wrong, but it’s a symptom of the style for sure. Most of the goals they’ve conceded have come from mistakes in possession, whether that’s taking too long on the ball or their eventual pass being picked off. In the initial defeats versus Sunderland and Leicester City, Southampton’s midfield and full-backs would be too high up the pitch when the ball was turned over and the opposition would have so much space in behind.

"Most of the goals have come from mistakes on the ball and this shows no sign of slowing."

All of which certainly plays into the strengths of a front four whose ability in transition occupied the mind of Hull boss Liam Rosenior, to the extent that he took a yellow for preventing a quick throw. Millwall gave Leeds an inch, on three occasions, and conceded three goals. Watford and Ipswich too suffered on the counter attack.

Martin has, of late, made tweaks to his side's approach, moving away from inverted full-backs and using a holding midfielder in front of his defence and House predicts a more 'pragmatic' theme to Saints this weekend. But they will continue to try and play out, taking risks in possession and potentially playing into the hands of the Leeds front line.

Farke, as sober as they come in his demeanour and attitude, won't countenance complacency and Leeds will not expect an easy ride in any game of this madcap, unpredictable division but for Saints fans watching a team struggling to keep the ball or keep it out of their net, fearing the worst from this game would be understandable. Leeds' specific strengths matching up so neatly with Southampton's specific weaknesses create the potential for a perfect storm on the coast for a manager who is already coming under friendly fire in his own ground.

"Some supporters have made their mind up on Martin and have vocalised this," said House.

"Externally, I think there is definitely some concern about the chances of an immediate bounce back with how difficult it has been to adapt to the current style of play. Within the club, director of football Jason Wilcox told us at the start of the season that ‘you might as well get behind it, because we’re not going to change’. I’d be surprised if Martin faces any ‘must-win to save your job’ situation after just eight games but current performance is below expected. The club have taken the decision to go a certain way and have completely revamped their academy coaching to match a style that Martin and Wilcox both believe in. The St Mary’s atmosphere will be very interesting Saturday, though."