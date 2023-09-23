Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Watford as pair score 9/10 and one 8 from bench

Leeds United surged into the Championship’s top six with Saturday’s 3-0 victory at home to Watford – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds dominated a first half which ended goalless but made the breakthrough in the 67th minute through Joel Piroe. Fine play from Georginio Rutter released Dan James down the right flank and James then delivered a perfect cross to the far post where Piroe arrived to convert from close range.

The Whites threatened to double their advantage two minutes later as Crysencio Summerville charged into the box after brilliant skill by Rutter but Summerville's cut back was cleared. Yet a Whites second quickly arrived in the 70th minute through Sam Byram who powered home a brilliant header from a James corner for his first Leeds goal since December 2015.

Brilliant skill by substitute Jaidon Anthony then created the winger a chance with four minutes left only for his shot to be saved but Anthony got himself on the scoresheet two minutes later with a home debut goal after brilliant work by the extremely impressive Rutter.

The record signing turned in midfield before sending a perfect through ball for Anthony who raced in on goal before slotting past Hornets keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a fine afternoon at Elland Road.

Illan Meslier (right) 8 - Distribution good, admittedly under no real pressure. No saves to make until the final few seconds when he produced a fine one-handed stop.

Jamie Shackleton 7 - Some nice link up play with James, lots of hard work. Lacked a little composure in the final third.

Liam Cooper 8 - Aggressive defending. Did well against a big man, didn't give him space. Some nice passes.