Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Watford as pair score 9/10 and one 8 from bench

Leeds United surged into the Championship’s top six with Saturday’s 3-0 victory at home to Watford – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:49 BST

Leeds dominated a first half which ended goalless but made the breakthrough in the 67th minute through Joel Piroe. Fine play from Georginio Rutter released Dan James down the right flank and James then delivered a perfect cross to the far post where Piroe arrived to convert from close range.

The Whites threatened to double their advantage two minutes later as Crysencio Summerville charged into the box after brilliant skill by Rutter but Summerville's cut back was cleared. Yet a Whites second quickly arrived in the 70th minute through Sam Byram who powered home a brilliant header from a James corner for his first Leeds goal since December 2015.

Brilliant skill by substitute Jaidon Anthony then created the winger a chance with four minutes left only for his shot to be saved but Anthony got himself on the scoresheet two minutes later with a home debut goal after brilliant work by the extremely impressive Rutter.

The record signing turned in midfield before sending a perfect through ball for Anthony who raced in on goal before slotting past Hornets keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a fine afternoon at Elland Road.

8 - Distribution good, admittedly under no real pressure. No saves to make until the final few seconds when he produced a fine one-handed stop.

8 - Distribution good, admittedly under no real pressure. No saves to make until the final few seconds when he produced a fine one-handed stop.

7 - Some nice link up play with James, lots of hard work. Lacked a little composure in the final third.

7 - Some nice link up play with James, lots of hard work. Lacked a little composure in the final third.

8 - Aggressive defending. Did well against a big man, didn't give him space. Some nice passes.

8 - Aggressive defending. Did well against a big man, didn't give him space. Some nice passes.

8 - Passed the ball well off both feet playing right-sided centre-back, defended sensibly.

8 - Passed the ball well off both feet playing right-sided centre-back, defended sensibly.

