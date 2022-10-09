Leeds United could climb as high as seventh in the Premier League table if they can beat Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites have taken nine points from their first seven matches, but could move up a full six places if they can secure a win over the Eagles, depending on results elsewhere.

For their part, Palace are hovering just above the relegation zone, but would move level on points with Jesse Marsch’s men if they can record a second top flight victory of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Eagles boss Patrick Vieira said: “It’s going to be a challenging game. We know how good they can be and how well they can play.

“At the same time we’re at home and I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve played the last couple of games, even if we didn’t get the results we deserved. We need to improve some parts to allow us to win football matches.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of Cody Gakpo next year. The Whites have agreed personal terms with the Dutch forward, and are now in talks with PSV Eindhoven over their £30 million valuation of the 23-year-old. (Mirror)

Manchester United are “following” Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi. The player has attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent times, with Tottenham and West Ham also touted as potential suitors. Frattesi is reportedly valued at around £26 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United could be given their chance to sign Memphis Depay in January, with Barcelona determined to move him on. It is reported that the needs of the Premier League club and the La Liga giants “could converge” to make a deal happen. The player would rather see out is contract and become a free agent, however. (Sport)

Leeds United have joined Arsenal in the race for Rangers’ teenage defender Jack Wylie. The youngster has caught the eye of scouts from the two Premier League clubs, and is not eligible to sign professional forms until he turns 16 in January raising fears that his English suitors could look to lure him away from Ibrox. (Football Insider)

Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder is out of contract in 2023, with no indication yet that he will renew his current deal at Stamford Bridge. (Fichajes)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Spezia forward M’Bala Nzola. The striker has previously been compared to former Chelsea talisman Didier Drogba. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

