Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy has praised the work of Friday's officials for waving away offside claims in the build-up to Wilfried Gnonto's goal at Sheffield Wednesday.

Gnonto all but secured victory for Leeds at Hillsborough, producing a clinical finish just before the hour mark to make it 2-0 after Patrick Bamford's first-half opener. The Italian found himself through on goal after a brilliant knockdown from Bamford fell to Georginio Rutter, whose flicked pass was inch-perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were claims among some Wednesday players that Gnonto may have been offside, given how far ahead he was of those in blue and white when controlling the ball. But replays showed defender Di’Shon Bernard was playing the 20-year-old onside and Foy has praised the assistant for being in the right position to see it.

"When the speed of play is as fast as it is here, it is imperative that the assistant referee's positioning and awareness are of the highest order," Foy told Sky Sports. "The real-time judgement to 'keep the flag down' here is a brilliant one, as Leeds' No 29 latches onto a through ball, and runs through on goal to score.

"In real-time it looked like a really tight decision and the speed of the attack makes it a difficult one for the assistant to get spot on, but he did just that, recognising that Sheffield Wednesday No 5 (error, should be 17 – Bernard) is playing Leeds’ No 29 onside."

Gnonto was able to exploit the space and continue his good run in front of goal with another clinical finish. The Italian international now has five goals in his last eight league games, compared to just one in his first 21. After a stuttering start to the campaign, he is now providing genuine competition for Dan James and was a surprise starter at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad