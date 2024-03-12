Leeds United benefit from EFL rule that eases pressure on Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon
Leeds United players are no longer at risk of a two-game ban after the threshold for picking up 10 yellow cards passed against Sheffield Wednesday.
Leeds played their 37th game of the Championship season on Friday evening, beating Yorkshire rivals Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto. A 11th win of their 12-game unbeaten league run has seen the Whites rise to second in the table.
Daniel Farke's side have now kept an incredible nine clean sheets since the turn of the year, with the defensive pairing of Ampadu and Rodon proving almost impenetrable. The only threat to their iron-clad partnership looked to be suspension but both have escaped the prospect of a two-game ban.
Ampadu is currently on eight yellow cards in the Championship while Rodon is on seven. But with Friday's game seeing Leeds pass the 37-game threshold, both will no longer have to worry.
It means that Leeds will now go the entire Championship season without losing a player to suspension due to accrued yellow cards. Rodon missed the 3-0 win at home to Watford in September, although that was after being sent off against Hull City.
Leeds are statistically the most disciplined team in the Championship, having picked up just 55 yellow cards from their 36 matches, and have been for most for the season. Farke was quizzed on the matter in December and stressed his desire to not lose players unnecessarily.
"I don't want any unnecessary sending offs or yellow cards or booking or suspensions because it does not make your life easier," he said. "We always speak about how on this level two or three per cent can be decisive and if you have to play, for example, after sending off, it's a major, major problem. So we always talk about how we want to stay disciplined and don't want to work with unnecessary fouls and unnecessary costs."
Barring any surprise red cards, Leeds now look set to enjoy the final nine games of their season without having to worry about suspensions and Farke will hope to have a near full-strength side to pick from each week. As it stands, Pascal Struijk remains the only notable absence but the defender is expected back after the international break. Stuart Dallas is also out but a return this season looks unlikely.
