Jamie Vardy will welcome the upcoming international break as a period of reflection at Leicester City, following a poor run of results that has seen Leeds United pull to within touching distance.

Leicester were 12 points clear at the top of the Championship after beating Sheffield Wednesday on February 13 but have since taken just four points from their last five matches. Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hull City means they are now just three points better off than a Leeds side unbeaten in 11 and hot on their heels.

Enzo Maresca's men are not in Championship action this weekend due to their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea, with the imminent two-week break preceding what will be a tense promotion run-in. And Vardy is hoping his side put the time off to good use.

"It's another point forward in the right direction," Vardy told BBC Radio Leicester of the draw at Hull. "For us, we take it as a positive. We have a point and now we just look forward to the FA Cup and then a little break before Bristol City.

"It will give us time to reflect on how the period has gone up to the international break and what does need doing then in the final games coming up. It'll be good to refresh and have a little rest. For the international lads, it is all about playing their football but making sure they come back fit and not injured."

Leicester could be spending the international break in unfamiliar territory, with Leeds able to go top if they beat Millwall by two or more goals on Sunday - albeit the Foxes will have a game in hand. It could be the first time Leeds occupy top-spot and will come with just eight games remaining.

