Inside failed Leeds United transfer as Premier League forward breaks silence on private jet snub
The Dutch international was courted by several clubs two summers ago, including Leeds, Southampton and Manchester United, after contributing over 30 goals for PSV Eindhoven during the 2021/22 Eredivisie campaign.
Gakpo - who has discussed previously his faith in Christianity - revealed he sought God’s guidance when deciding on his next move.
Prior to PSV’s fixture with FC Volendam on August 31, 2022, Gakpo vowed that if he scored once, he would join Southampton, if he scored twice, he’d sign for Leeds, or if he netted a first hat-trick for the Dutch club that he would remain in Eindhoven.
“You have a difficult decision to make, and then you go in prayer to talk to God and ask for wisdom. I got it.
“People may find me strange. I could go to Southampton, Leeds came in the race and PSV wanted me to stay. I presented the three options I had to God. If I scored once, I would go to Southampton. If I scored twice, I would go to Leeds and if I scored three, I would stay with PSV,” he said, via ESPN.nl.
Gakpo converted his first of the game from the penalty spot as PSV romped to a 7-1 win, adding a second to his own tally during the first half. In the 51st minute, a deflected strike saw Gakpo net his third, however the award of the goal was not confirmed until after the final whistle and required consultation from the Video Assistant Referee.
Gakpo’s then-PSV teammate Jordan Teze reportedly told the now-Liverpool forward if VAR deemed the third goal to be Gakpo’s, it was his way of instructing him to remain at Philips Stadion.
“Maybe it will still be your goal,” Teze is quoted. “Now it is really in God's hands. So if God wants you to stay, you'll get that goal to your name.”
During the game, Leeds’ former director of football Victor Orta had landed in Eindhoven aboard a private jet, prepared to return to England with Gakpo in tow. However, Orta and Leeds did not get their way, leaving the Netherlands empty-handed, turning their attention to Bamba Dieng whose own hesitation at the departure gate led United to bring forward the planned transfer of Willy Gnonto instead.
