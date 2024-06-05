Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has spoken in a new documentary about his decision not to join Leeds United during the summer of 2022.

The Dutch international was courted by several clubs two summers ago, including Leeds, Southampton and Manchester United, after contributing over 30 goals for PSV Eindhoven during the 2021/22 Eredivisie campaign.

Gakpo - who has discussed previously his faith in Christianity - revealed he sought God’s guidance when deciding on his next move.

Prior to PSV’s fixture with FC Volendam on August 31, 2022, Gakpo vowed that if he scored once, he would join Southampton, if he scored twice, he’d sign for Leeds, or if he netted a first hat-trick for the Dutch club that he would remain in Eindhoven.

“You have a difficult decision to make, and then you go in prayer to talk to God and ask for wisdom. I got it.

“People may find me strange. I could go to Southampton, Leeds came in the race and PSV wanted me to stay. I presented the three options I had to God. If I scored once, I would go to Southampton. If I scored twice, I would go to Leeds and if I scored three, I would stay with PSV,” he said, via ESPN.nl.

Gakpo converted his first of the game from the penalty spot as PSV romped to a 7-1 win, adding a second to his own tally during the first half. In the 51st minute, a deflected strike saw Gakpo net his third, however the award of the goal was not confirmed until after the final whistle and required consultation from the Video Assistant Referee.

Gakpo’s then-PSV teammate Jordan Teze reportedly told the now-Liverpool forward if VAR deemed the third goal to be Gakpo’s, it was his way of instructing him to remain at Philips Stadion.

“Maybe it will still be your goal,” Teze is quoted. “Now it is really in God's hands. So if God wants you to stay, you'll get that goal to your name.”