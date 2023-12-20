Former Leeds United striker agrees January move to Championship rivals

Billy Sharp is set to link up with his next club once the January transfer window opens.

Former Leeds United striker Billy Sharp has finally landed his next career move after much speculation. The 37-year-old has agreed to join Hull City on a short-term deal and he will link up with his new side on January 1st.

Sharp will sign a deal stretching until the end of the current season with the Tigers as they battle the likes of Leeds for a place in the Championship play-offs. As a five-time promotion winner, and the Championship's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals for six different clubs, the forward brings an abundance of experience to his new side.

Hull will become Sharp's tenth club in his 20 year career. He signed for Leeds from Southampton in 2014, before returning to his beloved Sheffield United, where he has enjoyed three separate spells. Sharp made 35 appearances for Leeds and contributed five goals and one assist.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior described the deal as 'the ultimate no-brainer' ahead of Sharp's arrival at the MKM Stadium next month. However, he will not be eligible to feature in the Tigers' first match of the new year.

As the winter window does not open until January 1st and due to the rules requiring players to be registered at least one day prior to a game, Sharp will miss out on the New Year's Day clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, an away day he knows all too well.

Rosenior told Hull Live that Sharp has already started training and he is excited to work with the well-respected striker.

"In my experience, you need the experience at times, you need it on the pitch, you need it around the dressing room, you need people who have been there and done it and Billy's had five promotions, as captain as well of a big club at Sheffield United.