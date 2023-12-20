Key Leeds United figure makes important call in Whites visit as star throws in journalist quip

A key Leeds United figure highlighted the importance of perspective on the club’s Christmas visit to Leeds Children’s Hospital – where another Whites star helped himself to a journalist quip.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly a full team of Leeds players helped deliver some festive cheer on Tuesday afternoon as captain Liam Cooper, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Patrick Bamford, Glen Kamara, Junior Firpo, Jaidon Anthony, Karl Darlow and Ilia Gruev all took time out for the annual visit.

The Whites players visited a number of different families across various busy wards, arriving at the hospital with Leeds United goody bags that included books, teddy bears, snoods, lunchboxes, stickers, water bottles, chocolates and sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Ampadu and Rodon, there was even a Q & A session with some of the hospital’s young patients and their families – “how many goals have you each scored” being perhaps the most challenging question to a pair yet to net for the Whites. After facing a grilling from the impressive interviewers, Rodon and Ampadu then sat down with the actual press for a rather easier assignment.

"There were some good questions from them - better than from the journalists!” quipped Ampadu. “We had good fun.”

That, after all, was the name of the game, as Ampadu, Rodon and club captain Cooper hailed the importance of the visit and received praise from hospital staff.

"It's great. We love making time,” said Ampadu to the actual press. "We do it every year around Christmas time. We love doing it. We love coming down here, we love seeing the children and the smiles on their faces. It's a hard time for them and their family but we love putting a smile on their faces, answering their questions and just trying to give them a little boost. We are always keen and we are always trying to do as much as we can. At the end of the day it's all about putting smiles on their faces and especially around this Christmas period as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon added: “I think it's always great for the boys to get involved with the community and give back. Of course sometimes it is going to be hard when you see things like this but I think it's brilliant for the team and the club to interact with the community and of course to give back."

QUESTIONS TIME: For Leeds United pair Joe Rodon, left, and Ethan Ampadu.

Following their visit, it was back to training for United’s players in the build-up to Saturday’s huge Championship showdown against second-placed Ipswich Town at Elland Road. Lisa Beaumont, Therapeutic & Specialised Play Manager at Leeds Children’s Hospital, sent the Whites players on their way with warm words.

"They work so closely with us to bring that positivity to children in hospital,” said Beaumont to the YEP of the annual visit. "They brought a wealth of lovely gifts for the children, everything from packed lunches to teddy bears to bags and things like that.

"Let's be honest, it's hard times financially for a lot of children and families so this is a nice little pick me up and gift to receive at Christmas. It's just absolutely wonderful. In these difficult times, football is a key part of lots of childrens' and adults’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not everyone can go to the matches and things like that but most people today are able to watch a match, we have got televisions here so hopefully they can watch a match and go and have a bit of football chat with their friends and colleagues and things and just bring that uplifting sort if feel at this time in hospital."

Highlighting an important message in speaking to LUTV, Whites captain Cooper added: “For me, perspective is the biggest thing. Coming here today and seeing how poorly people are, kids and families who are away from their siblings and loved ones over Christmas, it definitely puts everything into perspective.