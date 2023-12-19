The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites are linked with an Irish prospect.

Championship promotion rivals Leeds United and Southampton are reportedly ready for a transfer battle over one of Northern Ireland’s hottest prospects.

Larne youngster Jack Hastings made his senior debut for the NIFL Premiership club earlier this year when he appeared as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Crumlin United in January. As it stands, that remains his only senior appearance to date - but the youngster has continued to catch the eye for his club’s youth team.

The 17-year-old has scored 20 goals for Larne’s Under-18s and Under-20s so far this season and he is now said to be ready to make a push for a regular place in the club’s first-team setup. The youngster’s earned a maiden call-up to the Northern Ireland’s Under-17 squad in March - but his form has also captured the attention of a number of clubs in England.

Football Insider have claimed Larne director of football Iain Dowie has ‘alerted’ former club Crystal Palace to the youngster’s progress - although they are far from alone in monitoring Hastings development at close quarters.

The report names Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton as other clubs that have sent scouts to watch the young striker in action as Larne are now said to be ‘bracing themselves’ for offers.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle United will join Hastings’ growing list of admirers after the Magpies forged a ‘strategic partnership’ with the Northern Irish club. Speaking at the time, Larne chairman Kenny Bruce revealed the development of young players was key to the agreement.

He said: “We have been involved in extremely positive discussions with Newcastle United for some time over a strategic working relationship, which we feel can be mutually beneficial.

“At Larne, we have made no secret that our aim is to work with the top young talent on the island of Ireland and we have been making changes to our Academy at all levels, as we seek to make this aim a reality. Newcastle United, particularly through Dan Ashworth, has recognised the strides we have made within our structure and the emphasis we are placing on developing the best young players.