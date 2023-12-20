Jesse Marsch makes bold Leeds United job claim with own take on Andrea Radrizzani sacking
and live on Freeview channel 276
American coach Marsch was brought in to replace Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine was sacked in February 2022 with Leeds hovering above the Premier League drop zone and Marsch eventually steered Leeds to safety with a final day win at Brentford.
Leeds then enjoyed a decent start to the following season but a terrible run of results followed and Marsch ultimately found himself fired the following February with Leeds 17th in the Premier League table. Under former chairman Radrizzani, Leeds then looked to Javi Gracia before Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate fight to avoid relegation but the Whites ultimately went down. Marsch, though, speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, insists that United were “moving in the right direction” under his tenure and that Radrizzani merely “lost his nerve” in firing him.
"What went wrong is we were a couple results away from really getting everything moving in the right direction, and I believe that everything was already moving the right direction," said Marsch. "But in the end, the owner just lost his nerve. And he paid the price for it.”
Marsch also hailed Leeds as an “incredible club” and explained why he is still out of work.
"Where I'm at in my life right now... I don't need a job,” said the American. "My need is to find the right job and the right situation and the right people.
"(It’s) to have a break, where I can recharge, dedicate myself to the things that are important in my life, so that I make sure when I get back in then I'm fully ready in every way, I think has been really good and really important for me. Where I stand, I'm better - I'm a better person, I'm a better coach then I was when I first went to Leeds.”