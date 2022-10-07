Former Leeds United and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his old club will get ‘a top player’ if they chose to move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

The former Liverpool academy product has been an overwhelming success since leaving to Anfield to join the Glasgow giants on an initial season-long loan deal in July 2018.

After an impressive first 12 months at Ibrox, that deal was converted into a permanent switch in September 2019, with Liverpool receiving an initial £6.5million for the winger.

Kent has gone on to become a popular figure with Rangers after helping the club lift the Scottish Premier League title in 2021 before playing a key role in their Scottish Cup Final win over Hearts earlier this year.

The 25-year-old was also part of the Gers side that reached last season’s Europa League Final, before suffering an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat against German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speculation over a move away from Ibrox has increased in recent months as Kent enters the final year of his current contract.

Recent reports have suggested Kent has rejected a ‘big money’ offer from Rangers and both Leeds and Aston Villa are said to be long-term admirers of the winger.

Their interest remains alive and former Whites number one Paul Robinson has backed his old club to finally secure the Rangers star on a free transfer when his contract comes to an end next summer.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s obvious he’s now going to leave Rangers coming into the last six to eight months of his contract but I wouldn’t be in favour of paying money for him now when his contract expires next year.

“He’ll be a very good addition to the Leeds squad if you look at it now but he’s not a player who needs to come in during January.

“The club don’t need to spend any type of money for him and they should compete for his signature at the end of the season.

“I’m sure there will be other clubs looking at him but any price-tag Rangers will put on him will people off because he’s going into the last six months of his contract.

“It’ll have to be a really good deal for a team to take him in January but it’s quite clear his time at Rangers is coming to an end and there’ll be no shortage of takers for him. He’s a top player.”