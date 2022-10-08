Pundits agree on Crystal Palace v Leeds United prediction as ‘in limbo’ claim made

The Whites showed plenty of togetherness and desire as they claimed a goalless draw against Aston Villa last Sunday, despite playing with ten men for the majority of the second-half.

Jesse Marsch will face a number of selection issues ahead of the game at Selhurst Park as he looks to guide his side back into the top half of the Premier League table. They face a Palace side that have struggled to find momentum so far this season, claiming just one win in their opening seven games of the campaign.

Despite that underwhelming start to the season, Eagles manager Patrick Vieira has been backed to come out on top against the Whites by his former Arsenal team-mate Merson.

He told SportsKeeda: “I watched Crystal Palace against Chelsea and didn’t feel like there was a lot between the two teams. If you were a fan who had just come in from another country to watch the game, you’d have thought the two teams were equals, which is the biggest compliment I can pay to Patrick Vieira and his side. Leeds United are stuck in a bit of a limbo, so I fancy Palace to get all three points.”

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton agreed with Merson’s prediction and insisted the game will ‘not be a classic’.