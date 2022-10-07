Patrick Vieira hails Leeds United and laughs off Jesse Marsch suggestion with Palace warning

Marsch and Vieira locked horns nine times at inter-city MLS rivals in the USA as Marsch coached New York Red Bulls at a time when Vieira was in charge of New York City.

Marsch's outfit thumped Vieira's team 7-0 upon their first meeting back in May 2016 and the Whites boss has enjoyed five wins against his now Palace counterpart who has beaten him just three times.

The pair faced off in the Premier League for the first time last April as Marsh's relegation-battling Whites secured a point via a goalless draw.

WE'RE GOOD: Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, left, and Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, right, embrace after April's goalless draw at Selhurst Park. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Marsch versus Vieira part ten was given a big build up but Vieira says any so-called rivalry between himself and the Leeds boss has been manufactured by the press.

Asked how the two got on in April and how the relationship is now, Vieira laughed before insisting: "It is a huge respect for each other.

"The last time we played against each other it was good, no issues at all.

"It was two teams who were playing to win the game."

Quizzed as to whether there was anything on his mind ahead of their 11th meeting, Vieira declared: "The people from outside created this.

"There is no real rivalry or any kind of negativity between Jesse and myself."

Palace sit fourth-bottom in the Premier League table having amassed just six points from their seven games played so far this season but six of those fixtures have come against teams in the top nine.

Leeds, who are 12th, are next in Sunday’s 2pm kick-off in south London, and Vieira is full of respect for Marsch’s side who are three points ahead of the Eagles.

"It’s going to be a challenging game,” said the Palace boss.

"We know how good they can be and how well they can play.

"At the same time we’re at home and I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve played the last couple of games, even if we didn’t get the results we deserved.

"We need to improve some parts to allow us to win football matches.

"We have to be at our best. We have to take our chances.