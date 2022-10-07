Leeds United will be looking to pick up their first Premier League win since August away at Crystal Palace on Sunday, October 9.

Last time out, Leeds drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in a game that saw star man Luis Sinisterra sent off.

Meanwhile, despite leading after seven minutes, Crystal Palace succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in their previous outing.

Leeds are currently in 12th position in the Premier League, while Crystal Palace sit in 17th - just one place above the relegation zone.

Can Leeds grab their third win of the season or will the Eagles soar to victory? If you’d like to watch the game, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Can Jesse Marsch get Leeds back to winning ways?

When is the kick off time?

The game between Leeds and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, October 9, 2022 will kick off at 2pm, barring any postponements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch Leeds v Crystal Palace live?

Leeds v Crystal Palace can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1:30pm.

You can sign up for a Sky Sports subscription on the Sky Sports website . There are several different sports packages you can choose from, with varying prices.

As well as this, you can listen to the game on BBC Radio Leeds and live text updates will be available on the BBC Sport website.

Advertisement Hide Ad