Former Leeds United star backs January transfer window decision over duo's future

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has revealed he is not surprised by Daniel Farke’s decision to keep Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt at Elland Road for the rest of the season.

Cresswell has made just one league start so far this season and that came in a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City in the first week of the campaign. The England Under-21 defender has made just two substitute appearances since that loss but did get starts in Carabao Cup ties against Shrewsbury Town and Salford City.

Gelhardt has also struggled for game-time under Daniel Farke, making just two league starts in the first month of the season and just three substitute appearances across the Championship campaign.

Both Cresswell and Gelhardt have been linked with loan moves away from Elland Road during the January transfer window - but The Athletic have reported Whites boss Farke is against any departure as he looks to complete a successful bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That call has been backed by former Whites midfielder Palmer, who insists retaining Cresswell and Gelhardt is ‘in the best interests’ of his old club.

“I'm not surprised by Daniel's decision,” he told Football League World.

“Of course, he would like both players to get game time and keep improving and learning but his priority is promotion for Leeds United back to the Premier League. They currently sit third in the Championship going into the second half of the season, 10 points off an automatic place.

“They will want to try and see if they can overhaul Leicester or Ipswich, and he knows that these two players can operate at Championship level and, as a manager, you can't legislate for any injuries that may occur. So he has to put the club's best interests before the players which is unfortunate at this stage for both players.”