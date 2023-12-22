Leeds United are approaching a massive clash against promotion rivals Ipswich Town at Elland Road – with reasons to believe that the top-two tide is about to turn.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against the second-placed Tractor Boys including a shout for some big Whites changes and regret about a player who would now ‘improve’ the Whites.

NEIL GREWER

This is a true six-pointer game in the chase for automatic promotion. It is a match that Leeds United are well capable of winning though. From the Tractor Boys’ last outing we know that they are capable of conceding and are also starting to miss opportunities in front of goal (sound familiar?). Maybe their remarkable start to the season is showing signs of fading?

FAMILIAR FACE: Ex-Leeds United youngster Leif Davis, above, who will now arrive at Elland Road on Saturday with promotion rivals Ipswich Town as the Whites face the Tractor Boys in a promotion-battle crunch clash. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

And they have a few challenging fixtures in the next few weeks, plus are losing players to the African Cup of Nations. Hence a win for Leeds could be a massive psychological blow, but all too familiar to us is the knowledge that to win Leeds will have to be more clinical in front of goal.

Leeds cannot continue to miss opportunities like they did in the last home game. The game will also be interesting in giving us the chance to view the ex-United player Leif Davis. Whilst I understood and agreed with the transfer at the time, Davis is one player who would improve our current squad given the problems we have had in his position.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 1.

ANDY RHODES

As far as crunch games go, they don’t get much tougher than this. Ipswich Town have broken all kinds of records in this season’s Championship table and have no intention of looking back over their shoulder.

Twenty two teams have tried to beat tomorrow’s visitors and only two have succeeded: Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. Were it not for recent results, the Whites would be right on their tails but in this division there are twists and turns every week.

United will have to play their usual attacking game while being wary of the threat that the Ipswich forwards can cause. The visitors have been clinical in attacking positions while Leeds have been guilty of missing big chances in recent games.

Georginio Rutter hasn’t looked himself in recent weeks, while Leeds can’t afford to rely solely on Crycensio Summerville for inspiration. While a draw would do neither side any favours on Saturday, a win for Leeds would show Ipswich that the promotion race is far from over. Defeat for the Whites would be a big blow.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 3.

DAVID WATKINS

We all thought the trip to Ipswich Town back in August was going to be a really tough test and it was, but we came away from a chaotic game with a 4-3 victory. Now, some four months later, Ipswich and Leicester City are still the teams to catch if we are to achieve automatic promotion.

Ipswich have defied all the pundits and have stubbornly kept up an incredible pace, along with Leicester, while Leeds have put a terrific run together, a run that would, most seasons, have seen us at the top of the table. We had a chance last weekend to cut the gap to the Tractor Boys to eight points but we fluffed our lines and so start tomorrow still 10 points adrift; we have to make that seven come 2.30pm.

If we can, then it’s game on as, while we face Preston North End on Boxing Day, Ipswich host Leicester… and they can’t both win! Ipswich are on a good run, they have been all season, but they are vulnerable and they do concede goals. Their most recent reverse was a month ago when they went down 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion. We have to win this one.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 0.

KEITH INGHAM

The biggest game so far at Elland Road is on Saturday when second-placed Ipswich Town visit just before Santa is readying himself for another busy night a few days later. There has been much ‘noise’ since a poor week, results-wise for Leeds.

Questions have been asked on players used and others not, so I thought I’d put my ‘two penn’orth’ in and put my ideas on the side for tomorrow’s massive game. I’d go for a back three of Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk with Djed Spence and Dan James as wing backs. Leeds didn’t seem to have a leader on the pitch against Coventry. Cooper, although not the fastest, still commands respect from the squad.

In the middle, I’d have Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray with a front three of Crysencio Summerville, who is our best finisher, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter. It leaves the likes of Joel Piroe (as a number nine) and Glen Kamara as players to be introduced during the game as fatigue sets in.

It’s a game Leeds quite simply have to win but I’m not so sure they will unless Daniel Farke is brave enough to alter things as we seem to be so predictable and maybe a change could earn us victory. Merry Christmas everybody.Prediction: Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 1.

MIKE GILL

And now the one we’ve all been waiting for. The upcoming challenge as the Whites face Ipswich is momentous. As well as marking the halfway stage of the season it is the chance for United to celebrate their first double.

If these factors weren’t enough, the Whites know that they can reduce their points deficit to Ipswich Town from 10 to seven with the possible psychological advantage that entails. The Tractor Boys have made a sensational return to the Championship and are worthy of their points tally.

Back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League are rare – you have to go back to 2012 when Southampton last achieved that particular distinction. So credit where it is due. Nevertheless, they are beatable as a less settled United side have already proved.

The Whites must be on top form to win tomorrow. It’s high time that our wonderful attacking department clicked again. The defence looks sound with one exception. Although a fine footballer, Djed Spence is the most right-footed left-back I have ever seen, but I have a feeling that Daniel Farke will find a solution.